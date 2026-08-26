The death toll from the floods in Nepal has risen to 55

Trump commented for the first time on CIA director's visit to Moscow and mentioned war in Ukraine

Hungary’s new government recognized Russia as a threat to Europe and the world - Spiegel

17th Odesa International Film Festival kicks off in Kyiv: what will be shown this year

In Kherson, Russians carried out an airstrike on a combined heat and power plant, causing significant destruction — Naftogaz

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The Economic Security Bureau opens cases before establishing tax debt: businesses warn of the risk of criminal pressure

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Kindergartens in Ukraine: Are There Enough Places in the New Academic Year?

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“So that the worms would not be stressed”: what environmental requirements had to be taken into account when building the Fire Point plant in Denmark

Ukrainian FP-1 drones struck Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez oil refinery and Wildberries in Tambov region - Fire Point