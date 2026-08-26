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The death toll from the floods in Nepal has risen to 55

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5070 views

The number of people killed by the floods has risen to 55. A total of 574 rescuers, police officers and military personnel have been involved in the search and rescue operation.

The death toll from the floods in Nepal has risen to 55

The number of flood victims on the border between Nepal and China has risen to 55, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

The death toll has risen to 55 

- the statement said.

China's state broadcaster CCTV reported that the authorities had sent at least 574 rescuers to the Gyirong border crossing in Tibet.

Earlier, one of the rescuers told CCTV that it would take the team at least four hours to reach the scene because 1.5-meter-deep mud had blocked the roads leading to the affected area.

Chinese President Xi Jinping called for "comprehensive" search efforts to find those missing, as well as strengthened monitoring and early warning systems to prevent secondary disasters.

Nepalese Prime Minister Balendra Shah said that the police and military were joining the rescue operation.

"These instructions… [are to] move people living in low-lying areas to safer places," he said.

"Residents living along the river are advised to exercise particular caution and remain vigilant".

Flooding on the China–Nepal border has claimed the lives of 31 people, with hundreds missing26.08.26, 16:43 • 3418 views

Antonina Tumanova

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