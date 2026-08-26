Flooding on the China–Nepal border has claimed the lives of 31 people, with hundreds missing

A severe flood occurred near the border between China and Nepal; 31 deaths and hundreds of people missing are currently known, UNN reports, citing CNN.

Details

According to local police in Nepal's Bagmati Province, the death toll in Nepal has risen to at least 31 after a powerful flash flood occurred near the country's border with China.

Hundreds of other people are considered missing as search-and-rescue operations intensify.

Chinese state media had also previously warned of "significant casualties" in Tibet, but no official casualty figures have yet been released there.

The publication notes that foreign nationals from several countries are among those missing.

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