The crisis in the metallurgical industry is deepening in Russia, and exports have also "sagged"

Exclusive
12:37 PM • 4028 views
MP Khrystenko, suspected of treason, detained and arrested
Exclusive
10:49 AM • 9016 views
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
September 6, 06:10 AM • 18425 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhoto
September 5, 04:47 PM • 25311 views
New heating season: Svyrydenko reported on the readiness of infrastructure
September 5, 04:35 PM • 36038 views
Svyrydenko named the first figures of the 2026 Budget project and the main priority
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM • 45162 views
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
September 5, 12:12 PM • 31627 views
“It will definitely not be in units, but in thousands”: Zelenskyy on the deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine
Exclusive
September 5, 08:58 AM • 40420 views
Weapons leakage, particularly grenades, from frontline areas: National Police explain how they combat this
September 5, 08:28 AM • 44319 views
Student planned knife attack at school in Zakarpattia – Klymenko
Exclusive
September 5, 08:19 AM • 37015 views
May drop by one or two hryvnias: expert told how fuel prices in Ukraine may change in autumn
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Tear gas and stun grenades: Serbian police dispersed a multi-thousand student protest
Zelenskyy invited Putin to Kyiv
ISW: Putin's statements aim to intimidate the West and nullify the idea of security guarantees for Ukraine
First in 40 years: Japanese Prince Hisahito comes of age
Daughter of Kyiv City Council deputy Boichenko dies in road accident in Izmail
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
Exclusive
10:49 AM • 8874 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitions
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM • 45127 views
Whose interests does the State Aviation Service protect, and why is the figure of Oleksandr Bilchuk, who headed it, not so unambiguous?
Competition in the pharmacy market: why Ukrainians get more than foreigners
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Viktor Tsygankov
Xi Jinping
Viktor Liashko
Ukraine
United States
Poland
State Border of Ukraine
Zakarpattia Oblast
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekend
"Gossip Girl" star Penn Badgley became the father of twin boys
Blogger-millionaire and daughter of tech giant owners Becky Bloom got married
Radiohead return after seven-year hiatus: European tour announced
The Guardian
Fake news
Facebook
Shahed-136
E-6 Mercury

The crisis in the metallurgical industry is deepening in Russia, and exports have also "sagged"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 54 views

The CEO of "Severstal" announced a crisis in Russia's metallurgy due to sanctions and the high interest rate of the Central Bank. Demand for steel has fallen, and exports have decreased, threatening to halt the industry's development.

The crisis in the metallurgical industry is deepening in Russia, and exports have also "sagged"

The crisis in the Russian metallurgy due to sanctions on exports and a long period of high key interest rates of the central bank is already comparable to the crisis of the 1990s. This was stated by Oleksandr Shevelev, CEO of PJSC "Severstal", which provides 14% of steel production in the Russian Federation, reports UNN with reference to the Center for Countering Disinformation.

Details

According to the Center, steel demand has sharply fallen, and the biggest threat of the current crisis is a complete halt to the industry's development. According to Rosstat data, last year steel production in Russia decreased by 1.5%, and this year the decline accelerated to a catastrophic 10.2% in June year-on-year. Exports also "sagged": in 2024, 20 million tons were shipped abroad compared to 31 million in 2021.

In Russia, hidden unemployment and wage arrears are growing: the crisis is gaining momentum19.08.25, 17:29 • 3953 views

Earlier, the CPD already reported that metallurgy in Russia is experiencing its deepest crisis since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The war step by step "erodes" Russia's industrial base. The Kremlin is trying to disguise the true state of affairs, saying that sanctions allegedly do not cause any harm, and the economy shows unprecedented growth. However, the rapid decline of key industries increasingly painfully hits the Russians themselves, who are increasingly financing the war out of their own pockets - the statement says.

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkraineEconomyNews of the World
Fake news
