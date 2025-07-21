The court remanded in custody a prosecutor's employee who hit a woman and fled the scene of the accident in Kyiv

$41.750.12
48.610.15
ukenru
Searches of those suspected of treason without court orders: Justified! - MP Vlasenko
Exclusive
09:08 AM • 8 views
Searches of those suspected of treason without court orders: Justified! - MP Vlasenko
Exclusive
07:58 AM • 7136 views
Expert on NABU detention: counterintelligence did important work
05:40 AM • 26748 views
SBU and Prosecutor General's Office conduct searches at NABU: what is known
03:31 AM • 74158 views
Ivano-Frankivsk experienced the largest attack since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion
Exclusive
July 20, 09:39 AM • 76070 views
The man who attacked a shopping mall visitor with a knife in Kyiv turned out to be a former military serviceman
Exclusive
July 20, 07:27 AM • 152608 views
One of the most stressful weeks of the year: astro-forecast for July 21–27
July 19, 09:47 PM • 148668 views
Usyk defeated Dubois by knockout in the fifth round and became the undisputed world champion (video)
July 19, 05:24 PM • 102502 views
Zelenskyy stated that the team is currently working on another exchange
July 19, 02:56 PM • 65008 views
Zelenskyy updates NSDC composition after government personnel changes
July 18, 06:06 PM • 166181 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekend
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
3.1m/s
62%
743mm
Popular news
In Kharkiv region, a man broke into a TCC and beat a police officerJuly 20, 11:29 PM • 35270 views
Attack on Kharkiv: 11 hits, residential complex and infrastructure damaged, fires broke outJuly 20, 11:44 PM • 34528 views
Kyiv under massive attack: 50 enemy UAVs trying to surround the capital, explosions heardJuly 21, 12:30 AM • 43814 views
Attack on Kyiv: fires and destruction in four districts, there are casualtiesJuly 21, 01:18 AM • 47054 views
Number of injured in Kyiv from the Russian attack has increased to seven06:20 AM • 28611 views
Publications
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
July 18, 03:17 PM • 313113 views
People's Deputy Hurin got into a scandal: why his statement outraged the militaryJuly 18, 02:37 PM • 234006 views
Retrograde Mercury 2025: Which three zodiac signs await trialsJuly 18, 11:48 AM • 298712 views
Usyk vs. Dubois: Bookmakers' odds and when the rematch for the undisputed world champion title will beginJuly 18, 10:40 AM • 315801 views
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy SobolevJuly 17, 02:31 PM • 493010 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denys Shmyhal
Yulia Svyrydenko
Lindsey Graham
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Poland
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 69803 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 166181 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 186416 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 186281 views
Queen Camilla celebrates 78th birthday: William and Kate congratulate Prince of Wales's stepmotherJuly 17, 01:55 PM • 188950 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Financial Times
Fox News
Saab JAS 39 Gripen

The court remanded in custody a prosecutor's employee who hit a woman and fled the scene of the accident in Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1014 views

The Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv chose a pre-trial measure in the form of detention for prosecutor's employee Andriy Molochny. He hit a woman on Velyka Vasylkivska Street, who later died in the hospital.

The court remanded in custody a prosecutor's employee who hit a woman and fled the scene of the accident in Kyiv

The Shevchenkivskyi District Court of the capital chose a pre-trial detention measure in the form of detention for prosecutor's office employee Andriy Molochny, who hit a woman on Velyka Vasylkivska Street in Kyiv, UNN correspondent reports.

Details

The court chose a pre-trial detention measure in the form of detention for the prosecutor's office employee for a period of 60 days - until September 17.

The prosecution in court was supported by the Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko, who called for the application of a pre-trial detention measure against Molochny in the form of detention for 60 days without setting bail.

The defense, together with the suspect, did not object to the application of a pre-trial detention measure, but insisted on a milder pre-trial detention measure - round-the-clock home arrest.

Recall

In Kyiv, on Saturday, July 19, 2025, a road accident occurred with a victim, the culprit of which is an employee of the capital's prosecutor's office. The car was moving at excessive speed, drove onto the pedestrian area where it hit a woman. The driver tried to flee the scene, leaving the car. Later, the woman died in the hospital.

As reported by the Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko, the driver was Andriy Andriyovych Molochny, a chief specialist of the department. The video, published by the head of the agency, shows a black car speeding along Velyka Vasylkivska Street in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv half an hour before the start of the curfew. Moreover, it is speeding against the direction of car traffic - this is a one-way street, meaning Andriy Molochny was driving in the oncoming lane at considerable speed.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

KyivCrimes and emergencies
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9