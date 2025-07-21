The court remanded in custody a prosecutor's employee who hit a woman and fled the scene of the accident in Kyiv

The Shevchenkivskyi District Court of the capital chose a pre-trial detention measure in the form of detention for prosecutor's office employee Andriy Molochny, who hit a woman on Velyka Vasylkivska Street in Kyiv, UNN correspondent reports.

Details

The court chose a pre-trial detention measure in the form of detention for the prosecutor's office employee for a period of 60 days - until September 17.

The prosecution in court was supported by the Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko, who called for the application of a pre-trial detention measure against Molochny in the form of detention for 60 days without setting bail.

The defense, together with the suspect, did not object to the application of a pre-trial detention measure, but insisted on a milder pre-trial detention measure - round-the-clock home arrest.

Recall

In Kyiv, on Saturday, July 19, 2025, a road accident occurred with a victim, the culprit of which is an employee of the capital's prosecutor's office. The car was moving at excessive speed, drove onto the pedestrian area where it hit a woman. The driver tried to flee the scene, leaving the car. Later, the woman died in the hospital.

As reported by the Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko, the driver was Andriy Andriyovych Molochny, a chief specialist of the department. The video, published by the head of the agency, shows a black car speeding along Velyka Vasylkivska Street in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv half an hour before the start of the curfew. Moreover, it is speeding against the direction of car traffic - this is a one-way street, meaning Andriy Molochny was driving in the oncoming lane at considerable speed.