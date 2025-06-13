$41.510.04
47.460.05
ukenru
The Court of Appeals allowed Trump to keep the National Guard on the streets of Los Angeles

Kyiv • UNN

 • 410 views

The Court of Appeals allowed Trump to keep the National Guard in Los Angeles, despite a lower court ruling. This is due to protests over increased immigration controls.

The Court of Appeals allowed Trump to keep the National Guard on the streets of Los Angeles

On Thursday, a United States appeals court allowed President Donald Trump to continue deploying National Guard troops to Los Angeles amid protests against increased immigration controls. Earlier, the introduction of troops to the city was temporarily suspended by a lower court decision, reports Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The decision of the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals does not mean that the court will eventually agree with Trump, but for now leaves command of the National Guard to the president.

Earlier on Thursday, U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer of San Francisco ruled Trump's deployment of the National Guard illegal. Breyer's 36-page ruling ordered the National Guard to return to the control of California Governor Gavin Newsom, who brought the case.

It was a short-lived victory for Newsom, as Breyer's order was suspended about two and a half hours later.

When asked for comment, Newsom's press service referred to the governor's statement after the initial decision and noted that the appeals court had temporarily suspended it, but had not overturned it.

I am confident that based on the consideration of 36 pages, it will definitely remain in force

- Newsom said about the district judge's decision.

The three-judge panel of the appeals court consisted of two judges appointed by Trump during his first term and one judge appointed by Democratic President Joe Biden. The panel said it would hold a hearing on Tuesday to consider the merits of Breyer's ruling.

The court's action, called an administrative stay, gives appellate judges additional time to consider the Trump administration's request to block Breyer's ruling while the case is being litigated.

In the US, a "No Kings" rally is being prepared, but Trump assures that he is "not a king"12.06.25, 20:32 • 8376 views

Military in Los Angeles

Trump convened the National Guard on Saturday in response to protests that erupted over immigration raids, and then on Monday ordered the U.S. Marines to support the National Guard.

A battalion of 700 U.S. Marines is expected to arrive on Friday, in an extraordinary use of military force to support civilian police operations in the United States.

The soldiers stood guard at the federal detention center in downtown Los Angeles, where many protests took place in solidarity with the immigrants held inside. The protests have so far been mostly peaceful, interrupted by incidents of violence and limited to a few blocks of the city.

The National Guard also accompanied Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents during immigration detention operations. In his ruling, Breyer wrote that the presence of troops in the city itself fuels tensions with protesters - an assertion made, among others, by Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass - and deprives the state of the opportunity to use the Guard for other purposes.

Additions

Senator Alex Padilla, a Democrat from California, was physically removed from the room by federal officers when he tried to interrupt a press conference by Homeland Security Secretary Christie Noem in Los Angeles.

Padilla told reporters that he insisted on getting more information about the administration's actions on immigration control, and he went to the press conference "to hear what she would say and see if I could get any new additional information".

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

