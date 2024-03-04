$41.340.03
+20°
3m/s
38%
The case of ex-head of Ternopil Regional Council Holovko is already in court

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18429 views

The indictment against the former head of the Ternopil Regional Council Mykhailo Holovko on the fact of illegal receipt of unlawful benefit has been submitted to court.

The indictment against the former head of the Ternopil Regional Council, Mykhailo Holovko, in the case of unlawful benefit has been submitted to the court. Mykhailo Holovko's lawyer, Oleksandr Tananakin, told about this in a commentary to Suspilne, UNN reports.

We considered the preparation of the case for trial, the delivery of the indictment and other issues to be considered at this stage.

- said lawyer Golovko.

Details

According to the lawyer, the trial is at the stage of preparatory proceedings.

The next preparatory court hearing is scheduled for March 26.

Recall

In June 2023, the head of the Ternopil Regional Council and two of his deputies were caught receiving more than UAH 600,000 in bribes. In this regard, on June 26, they were notified of suspicion. 

Subsequently, the High Anti-Corruption Court decided to take Holovko into custody, but set bail at UAH 805,200.

He was later released from custody.

In November, the High Anti-Corruption Court changed the measure of restraint for Mykhailo Holovko to round-the-clock house arrest.

On February 28, the SAPO prosecutor, based on the materials of the NABU pre-trial investigation , sent  an indictment to the court accusing Mykhailo Holovko of requesting and receiving an undue benefit from a business volunteer.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

Crimes and emergencies
