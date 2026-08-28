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The Cabinet of Ministers approved a strategy to combat gambling addiction through 2035

Kyiv • UNN

 • 382 views

The strategy will bring together around 40 government agencies and provides for prevention, early detection, and assistance for people with gambling addiction.

The Cabinet of Ministers approved a strategy to combat gambling addiction through 2035
Photo: t.me/playcityukr

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has adopted a comprehensive state plan to combat gambling addiction, designed to run until 2035. It concerns the Strategy for Combating Gambling Addiction, reports the State Agency of Ukraine PlayCity, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to the Cabinet resolution No. 855-r of August 26, 2026, "the high level of psycho-emotional stress caused by the prolonged armed aggression of the russian federation against Ukraine significantly increases the propensity for gambling as a destructive way of coping with stress, which raises the risk of developing gambling addiction (ludomania)." In particular, this occurs among such potentially vulnerable population groups as military personnel, war veterans, and people facing difficult life circumstances.

Young people constitute a particularly high-risk group, in particular young people who are not studying or working, are outside the formal education system, and are facing difficult life circumstances as a result of the armed aggression of the russian federation against Ukraine

 - the resolution states.

This strategy brings together the work of around 40 government agencies and covers the full range of measures - from preventing and early identifying the risks of gambling addiction to helping people who have already encountered it.

To remind you

The Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Hennadii Novikov from the position of head of the PlayCity agency, which regulates gambling in Ukraine. Novikov's deputy, Oleksii Tomashuk, will head the agency instead.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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