The building of the Institute of Precision Mechanics is on fire in Moscow: there is a threat of helium cylinders exploding

In Moscow, the building of the Lebedev Institute of Precision Mechanics and Computer Science on Varshavskoye Highway caught fire. According to the Baza Telegram channel, the fire area is 1,500 square meters, UNN reports.

According to Mash, the fire initially started on the ground floor. There is a threat of explosion of helium cylinders located on the territory.

The Institute is also involved in the development of Elbrus processors. The Ministry of Emergency Situations and medics are working at the site. 30 people left the building on their own. No injuries were reported.

Baza adds that firefighting aircraft are preparing to depart in response to the fire.