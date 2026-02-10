The Brazilian government is implementing strict age verification for access to gambling and pornography

Brazil is preparing a large-scale strengthening of control in the Internet space, which will oblige platforms to block minors' access to harmful content. The new rules, which are to come into force by the end of February 2026, will apply to online betting, pornography, and the sale of weapons and alcohol. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

According to the draft decree of President Lula da Silva's administration, app stores and websites will no longer be able to rely on users' self-declaration of age. The government plans to develop its own verification system that will exclude the possibility of teenagers circumventing restrictions.

These rules will require app stores and platforms to implement age verification measures to block minors' access to inappropriate content online - the document, which journalists got acquainted with, says.

In addition to directly blocking sites with pornography and gambling, the law requires the registration of profiles of children under 16 in social networks exclusively to legal guardians. The Brazilian authorities assure that the verification process will not violate privacy: data collection will be protected from tracking browsing history or identifying a person outside the age verification procedure.

