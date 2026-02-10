The Brazilian government is implementing strict age verification for access to gambling and pornography

$43.050.09
50.760.13
ukenru
10:01 PM • 4020 views
Heraskevych reminded the world about athletes killed by Russia with portraits on his helmet: Zelenskyy thanked the Ukrainian athlete
February 9, 08:00 PM • 10211 views
EU prepares sanctions against Georgian and Indonesian ports for cooperation with Russia's "shadow fleet" - media
February 9, 07:32 PM • 11230 views
Tuesday and Wednesday, due to low temperatures, will proceed according to complex schedules - Shmyhal
February 9, 06:49 PM • 11642 views
Zelenskyy stated that documents on security guarantees are ready
February 9, 06:25 PM • 12280 views
EU prepares a range of options for enshrining Ukraine's membership in a future peace agreement - Media
Exclusive
February 9, 04:18 PM • 14126 views
Kyiv received 9 MW of backup power capacity: what does this give the city and how long will it last?
Exclusive
February 9, 03:20 PM • 16155 views
Antidepressants without myths: what kind of medication it is, who really needs it, and why you shouldn't be afraid of it
February 9, 08:22 AM • 27269 views
Coming night in Ukraine seems to end the period of "fierce cold" - meteorologist
February 9, 07:43 AM • 43911 views
EU prepares for busy diplomatic week with leaders' meeting, Fedorov and Zelenskyy - Politico
February 8, 07:59 PM • 42791 views
Ternuvate is ours: Ukrainian military cleared the village in Zaporizhzhia direction from occupiersVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1.1m/s
82%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
"She was considered noisy, so she got it good": new testimonies about the abuse of journalist Viktoria Roshchyna in a Russian pre-trial detention centerFebruary 9, 04:35 PM • 4330 views
"This is my sin": Liliya Sandulesa spoke about pregnancy with Ivo Bobul and abortionFebruary 9, 05:00 PM • 7850 views
Heat supply restored in Troieshchyna, Kyiv; it will take several days for buildings to warm up - Ministry of DevelopmentFebruary 9, 05:41 PM • 3824 views
The crew of a Ukrainian Mi-24 died during a combat missionFebruary 9, 06:35 PM • 4266 views
Occupiers urgently supply satellite Internet to the front to replace Starlink - "Flash"February 9, 06:39 PM • 6538 views
Publications
Defence City operates in Ukraine: first resident, tax benefits, and pitfallsFebruary 9, 02:55 PM • 18216 views
The NHSSU has once again signed a contract with the scandalous Odrex clinic: what are the risks for patients?February 9, 12:30 PM • 26365 views
Floral symbolism – how to choose a meaningful bouquet for Valentine's DayPhotoFebruary 8, 07:00 AM • 65129 views
Valentine's Day without banalities: original gift ideasPhotoFebruary 7, 07:00 AM • 86634 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 102633 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Denys Shmyhal
J. D. Vance
Nikol Pashinyan
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Greenland
Kharkiv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"This is my sin": Liliya Sandulesa spoke about pregnancy with Ivo Bobul and abortionFebruary 9, 05:00 PM • 7886 views
"The Mandalorian & Grogu" returns: Lucasfilm unveiled a new teaser during the Super BowlVideoFebruary 9, 03:48 PM • 10853 views
Penisgate at the 2026 Olympics: amid WADA investigation, experts reveal risks of hyaluronic acid injections into genitalsFebruary 9, 03:11 PM • 11478 views
Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl, Trump called the show a "slap in the face to the country"PhotoVideoFebruary 9, 06:52 AM • 37727 views
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 40610 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Film
Starlink

The Brazilian government is implementing strict age verification for access to gambling and pornography

Kyiv • UNN

 • 48 views

The Brazilian government is preparing to tighten internet control, obliging platforms to block minors' access to harmful content. New rules, which will come into force by the end of February 2026, will apply to online betting, pornography, and the sale of weapons and alcohol.

The Brazilian government is implementing strict age verification for access to gambling and pornography

Brazil is preparing a large-scale strengthening of control in the Internet space, which will oblige platforms to block minors' access to harmful content. The new rules, which are to come into force by the end of February 2026, will apply to online betting, pornography, and the sale of weapons and alcohol. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

According to the draft decree of President Lula da Silva's administration, app stores and websites will no longer be able to rely on users' self-declaration of age. The government plans to develop its own verification system that will exclude the possibility of teenagers circumventing restrictions.

Czech Prime Minister supports ban on social media for children under 1508.02.26, 22:28 • 4440 views

These rules will require app stores and platforms to implement age verification measures to block minors' access to inappropriate content online

- the document, which journalists got acquainted with, says.

In addition to directly blocking sites with pornography and gambling, the law requires the registration of profiles of children under 16 in social networks exclusively to legal guardians. The Brazilian authorities assure that the verification process will not violate privacy: data collection will be protected from tracking browsing history or identifying a person outside the age verification procedure.

Spain and Greece propose banning social media for children under 1603.02.26, 20:59 • 3562 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyNews of the World
Social network
Bloomberg L.P.
Brazil