The body of another person was recovered from the rubble in Kyiv: the death toll has risen to 10.

The body of another person was recovered from the rubble in Kyiv. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, reports UNN.

Rescuers unblocked the body of 1 more person from under the rubble - the message says.

The State Emergency Service notes that as of 16.45, the number of deaths as a result of the Russian strike on the capital has increased to 10 people and 90 injured.

"Emergency rescue operations are ongoing," rescuers add.

Earlier, UNN reported that rescuers recovered the body of a 27-year-old girl from under the rubble: the number of victims in Kyiv has increased to nine.

