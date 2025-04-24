The body of another person was recovered from the rubble in Kyiv: the death toll has risen to 10.
Kyiv • UNN
The State Emergency Service reported that the body of another person was retrieved from under the rubble in Kyiv. The death toll from the Russian strike has risen to 10, with 90 injured.
Rescuers unblocked the body of 1 more person from under the rubble
The State Emergency Service notes that as of 16.45, the number of deaths as a result of the Russian strike on the capital has increased to 10 people and 90 injured.
"Emergency rescue operations are ongoing," rescuers add.
