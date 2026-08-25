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The bodies of six migrants were found in Libya after their vehicle broke down in the desert

Kyiv • UNN

 • 280 views

The bodies of at least six migrants were discovered 200 km from Jalu after their vehicle broke down in the desert. Libya is a transit route to Europe.

The bodies of six migrants were found in Libya after their vehicle broke down in the desert

Libyan security authorities discovered the bodies of at least six migrants in the southeast of the country after their vehicle broke down in the desert. This was stated in a statement by the Al-Wahat Security Directorate published on Tuesday, reports UNN, citing Reuters.

Details

The directorate said that the bodies were found in a desert area approximately 200 km northwest of the city of Jalu.

Libya has become a transit route for migrants fleeing conflict and poverty and heading to Europe along dangerous routes through the desert and the Mediterranean Sea following the overthrow of former leader Muammar Gaddafi in a NATO-backed uprising in 2011.

A vessel carrying migrants sank off the coast of Tunisia, leaving 11 dead23.08.26, 20:24 • 8651 view

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