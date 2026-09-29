The Batmobile from Tim Burton’s film could sell for a record $7 million, more expensive than James Bond’s car

The Batmobile from the 1992 film "Batman Returns" will be auctioned, where its value could reach $7 million. If so, it will become the most expensive Batmobile ever sold and could surpass James Bond’s famous Aston Martin DB5, Autoblog reports, writes UNN.

Details

The car was built for Tim Burton’s film, in which Batman was played by Michael Keaton. The vehicle features a long hood, massive rear fins, a turbine-style front end, and an exhaust resembling a jet-engine nozzle.

The Batmobile is built on a special frame made from two connected Chevrolet Impala chassis. The car is equipped with a Chevrolet V8 gasoline engine and a 3-speed automatic transmission.

Could set a record

The auction house values the car at $5–7 million. The current record among Batmobiles belongs to the car from the 1966 television series—it was sold for $4.62 million in 2013.

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If Tim Burton’s car sells near the upper end of the estimate, it will also surpass the price of the 1965 Aston Martin DB5 associated with the James Bond films. In 2019, the car was sold at auction for $6.38 million.

At the same time, there have been more expensive movie cars. The 1970 Porsche 917K, which appeared in Steve McQueen’s film "Le Mans," was sold for $14.08 million in 2017; however, it was a genuine racing prototype with its own motorsport history.

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