The Batmobile from Tim Burton’s film could sell for a record $7 million, more expensive than James Bond’s car

$44.840.1351.140.01
ukenru
04:35 AM • 8510 views
Russia may send up to 300,000 more people to the front by the end of the year — "Madyar"
04:29 AM • 9808 views
Macron after Russia's strike on the National Academy of Sciences: "This is new evidence of the Russian regime's contempt for science and truth"Photo
03:49 AM • 11545 views
The Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed three Russian tanks 65 km from the front line, although the occupiers had buried them in the ground
02:37 AM • 18168 views
In Russia, a week after the "elections," they still have not been able to publish the full results due to "mathematical discrepancies."
01:57 AM • 18855 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine have turned Soviet BTR-60s into kamikaze robots to breach Russian defensesPhoto
01:16 AM • 16338 views
Ukraine will produce Aster 30 missiles for one of Europe's most powerful air defense systems
12:37 AM • 17638 views
How the Russians made their "Gerans" even more dangerous and why the new system works better during the day
11:42 PM • 15773 views
Russia struck Kyiv with ballistic missiles overnight: an administrative building and an educational institution were damaged
September 28, 11:17 PM • 14325 views
In Poland, preparations are underway for a possible Russian hybrid attack on the border with Ukraine
September 28, 10:16 PM • 14217 views
In France, the largest forest fire since 1949 was completely extinguished after two months
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+11°
2.3m/s
87%
760mm
Popular news
Klitschko filed for temporary guardianship of his daughter after the death of Hayden PanettiereSeptember 28, 09:05 PM • 18044 views
Ben Stiller revealed what helped him save his marriage after years of separationSeptember 28, 10:05 PM • 15726 views
The President of Moldova emotionally reacted to Russia's "deliberate" strikes on KyivSeptember 28, 10:56 PM • 10278 views
Maria Shriver showed rare photos of her youngest son with Arnold SchwarzeneggerPhotoSeptember 28, 11:06 PM • 14797 views
Ali Larter walked the red carpet with her 11-year-old daughter, who is called her "lookalike"12:05 AM • 12717 views
Publications
“Child of War”: what the status actually provides and how to obtain itSeptember 28, 04:37 PM • 42241 views
Russian strikes on data centers: will the occupiers leave Ukraine without the internet?
Exclusive
September 28, 02:10 PM • 45958 views
The Chess Federation calls on the SBU to open a treason case against Podolyak over his appointment to FIDE's leadershipPhotoVideoSeptember 28, 01:51 PM • 44843 views
Forgery of medical documents: why did Odrex clinic fail to provide the Odesa Regional Military Administration’s Department of Health with the medical records of the deceased patient?
Exclusive
September 28, 09:18 AM • 87804 views
Astrological forecast for September 28 – October 4: one of the most tense weeks of the year, Venus retrograde, and an important period for Ukraine
Exclusive
September 28, 07:17 AM • 79282 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Maryana Bezuhla
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
Donetsk Oblast
Luhansk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Angel" Victoria's Secret Barbara Palvin has become a mother for the first time02:04 AM • 8178 views
Ali Larter walked the red carpet with her 11-year-old daughter, who is called her "lookalike"12:05 AM • 13118 views
Maria Shriver showed rare photos of her youngest son with Arnold SchwarzeneggerPhotoSeptember 28, 11:06 PM • 15176 views
Ben Stiller revealed what helped him save his marriage after years of separationSeptember 28, 10:05 PM • 16066 views
Klitschko filed for temporary guardianship of his daughter after the death of Hayden PanettiereSeptember 28, 09:05 PM • 18373 views
Actual
Technology
Shahed-136
Facebook
Gold
Film

The Batmobile from Tim Burton’s film could sell for a record $7 million, more expensive than James Bond’s car

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2592 views

The Batmobile from the 1992 film is valued at $5–7 million. It could surpass the price record set by James Bond’s Aston Martin DB5.

The Batmobile from Tim Burton’s film could sell for a record $7 million, more expensive than James Bond’s car

The Batmobile from the 1992 film "Batman Returns" will be auctioned, where its value could reach $7 million. If so, it will become the most expensive Batmobile ever sold and could surpass James Bond’s famous Aston Martin DB5, Autoblog reports, writes UNN.

Details

The car was built for Tim Burton’s film, in which Batman was played by Michael Keaton. The vehicle features a long hood, massive rear fins, a turbine-style front end, and an exhaust resembling a jet-engine nozzle.

The Batmobile is built on a special frame made from two connected Chevrolet Impala chassis. The car is equipped with a Chevrolet V8 gasoline engine and a 3-speed automatic transmission.

Could set a record

The auction house values the car at $5–7 million. The current record among Batmobiles belongs to the car from the 1966 television series—it was sold for $4.62 million in 2013.

An Audi electric car set a Guinness World Record by traveling 1,338 km on a single charge25.09.26, 14:26 • 13690 views

If Tim Burton’s car sells near the upper end of the estimate, it will also surpass the price of the 1965 Aston Martin DB5 associated with the James Bond films. In 2019, the car was sold at auction for $6.38 million.

At the same time, there have been more expensive movie cars. The 1970 Porsche 917K, which appeared in Steve McQueen’s film "Le Mans," was sold for $14.08 million in 2017; however, it was a genuine racing prototype with its own motorsport history.

"The Cheapest" McLaren Turned Out to Be One of the Most Practical Supercars on the Market28.09.26, 03:56 • 12425 views

Stepan Haftko

CultureNews of the WorldAuto
Tim Burton
Film