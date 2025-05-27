The armorer of the movie "Rust" was released from prison after the death of Ukrainian Hutchins: what is known

$41.570.06
Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say
01:16 PM • 32556 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

11:19 AM • 37945 views

Summer 2025 in colors and styles: the main trends in interior design

May 27, 08:04 AM • 57249 views

Odesa, Zakarpattia, and Volyn: Expert Talks About Vacation Options

May 26, 02:22 PM • 114792 views

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

May 26, 01:26 PM • 196432 views

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

May 26, 11:58 AM • 172874 views

SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year

May 26, 09:30 AM • 176491 views

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

May 26, 08:54 AM • 162826 views

Manicure and pedicure: main trends of summer 2025

May 26, 08:18 AM • 114276 views

9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack

May 26, 06:37 AM • 99951 views

How to save money on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating

Marvel is preparing a new spin-off of "WandaVision": the first names from the cast have become known

May 27, 07:08 AM • 82332 views

American Music Awards 2025: Billie Eilish's Triumph and List of Winners

May 27, 08:52 AM • 67626 views

Jia Jia and De De: Names chosen in competition for Hong Kong's twin panda cubs

May 27, 09:48 AM • 60650 views

A powerful explosion occurred at a chemical plant in China: a pillar of smoke rose into the sky

12:27 PM • 31366 views

Top trends of prom fashion 2025: what is relevant and how much it costs

02:30 PM • 22373 views
Keith Kellogg

Kim Jong Un

Ruslan Kravchenko

Friedrich Merz

Olaf Scholz

Kyiv

White House

Kharkiv Oblast

Pokrovsk

Chernihiv Oblast

The Guardian

Fox News

Truth Social

Bild

Tesla Model Y

The armorer of the movie "Rust" was released from prison after the death of Ukrainian Hutchins: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 146 views

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the armorer of the movie "Rust", has been released under house arrest. She was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during a shooting involving Alec Baldwin.

The armorer of the movie "Rust" was released from prison after the death of Ukrainian Hutchins: what is known

In the US, the armorer who was convicted in the episode with the shooting involving Alec Baldwin on the set of the movie "Rust" in 2021 was released from prison. Then the cinematographer, a native of Ukraine, Halyna Hutchins, died. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Guardian.

Details

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was released to house arrest at her home in Bullhead City, Arizona. In March 2024, she was found guilty of manslaughter of the operator. This happened during filming, when Baldwin fired a prop gun loaded with a live round - the film's director Joel Souza was also injured.

Gutierrez-Reed was sentenced to a maximum of 18 months in prison. She was held in the Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Grants. Alec Baldwin also faced this problem, but his case was closed after the court found that prosecutors had concealed evidence.

Reference

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, a native of Ukraine, was accidentally shot by actor Alec Baldwin during the filming of the Western "Rust". She was 42 years old.

Let us remind you

Hilaria Baldwin left letters for her five children before flying to New Mexico for her husband's trial.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
New Mexico
Arizona
The Guardian
United States
Ukraine
