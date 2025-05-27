The armorer of the movie "Rust" was released from prison after the death of Ukrainian Hutchins: what is known

In the US, the armorer who was convicted in the episode with the shooting involving Alec Baldwin on the set of the movie "Rust" in 2021 was released from prison. Then the cinematographer, a native of Ukraine, Halyna Hutchins, died. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Guardian.

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was released to house arrest at her home in Bullhead City, Arizona. In March 2024, she was found guilty of manslaughter of the operator. This happened during filming, when Baldwin fired a prop gun loaded with a live round - the film's director Joel Souza was also injured.

Gutierrez-Reed was sentenced to a maximum of 18 months in prison. She was held in the Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Grants. Alec Baldwin also faced this problem, but his case was closed after the court found that prosecutors had concealed evidence.

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, a native of Ukraine, was accidentally shot by actor Alec Baldwin during the filming of the Western "Rust". She was 42 years old.

