Ukrainian Air Force destroys military facility and up to 30 occupiers in Kursk region
Kyiv • UNN
The Air Forces of Ukraine destroyed a military facility of the 28th Rifle Battalion of Russia in the Kursk region. As a result of the strike, up to 30 occupiers were eliminated and bunkers with firing positions were destroyed.
The Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a Russian military facility in the Kursk region, as well as up to 30 enemy servicemen.
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.
The strike was carried out on a military facility of the 28th rifle battalion of the 60th separate motorized rifle brigade of the Russian Armed Forces in the area of Troitske in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.
Enemy bunkers, firing positions, and up to 30 servicemen who participated in combat operations against Ukraine were destroyed. This location was used for planning and conducting attacks, including launching FPV drones at Ukrainian positions.
Reminder
On March 2, 97 combat engagements were recorded in the Kursk direction. The enemy carried out 62 airstrikes, used 869 kamikaze drones, and conducted over 4000 shellings of the Armed Forces of Ukraine positions. This direction has become the hottest on the front.