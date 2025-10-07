Textbooks still not fully delivered to schools 20 days before holidays - head of education committee
Kyiv • UNN
20 days before the autumn holidays, textbooks for 8th grades have not yet arrived at educational institutions. Under the new mechanism, 89.15% have been delivered, and the percentage relative to the overall delivery plan is 96.82%.
Textbooks for 8th-grade schools in Ukraine have still not been delivered in the planned volumes 20 days before the holidays, and this concerns almost 3% of the total delivery plan, said People's Deputy, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Education, Science and Innovation Serhiy Babak on Tuesday in Telegram, writes UNN.
In 20 days, the autumn holidays will begin, and textbooks for 8th grades have still not been delivered to educational institutions.
According to him, 89.15% have been delivered under the new mechanism, and the percentage relative to the total delivery plan is 96.82%.
"Textbooks for children with special educational needs and in Braille - 0 copies delivered," the MP said.
Addition
Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine Oksen Lisovyi stated that as of September 1, institutions in the "New Ukrainian School" system had already received 88% of textbooks, and the rest were undergoing accounting procedures and would be delivered by September 15.