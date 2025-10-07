Textbooks still not fully delivered to schools 20 days before holidays - head of education committee

Textbooks for 8th-grade schools in Ukraine have still not been delivered in the planned volumes 20 days before the holidays, and this concerns almost 3% of the total delivery plan, said People's Deputy, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Education, Science and Innovation Serhiy Babak on Tuesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

In 20 days, the autumn holidays will begin, and textbooks for 8th grades have still not been delivered to educational institutions. - Babak said, referring to data from the Ministry of Education and Science dashboard as of October 6.

According to him, 89.15% have been delivered under the new mechanism, and the percentage relative to the total delivery plan is 96.82%.

"Textbooks for children with special educational needs and in Braille - 0 copies delivered," the MP said.

Addition

Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine Oksen Lisovyi stated that as of September 1, institutions in the "New Ukrainian School" system had already received 88% of textbooks, and the rest were undergoing accounting procedures and would be delivered by September 15.