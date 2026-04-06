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Tesla reclaims leadership in global EV sales, surpassing BYD

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3652 views

Tesla delivered 358,023 vehicles in the first quarter of 2026, outperforming BYD. The Chinese manufacturer lost ground due to new taxes and price restrictions.

Tesla reclaims leadership in global EV sales, surpassing BYD

Tesla regained the top spot in global electric vehicle sales in the first quarter of 2026. The company increased deliveries, while China's BYD recorded a noticeable drop in sales, Carscoops reports, according to UNN.

Details

In the quarter, Tesla delivered 358,023 electric vehicles, while BYD sold 310,389 all-electric cars. This allowed the American company to regain the lead, which the Chinese manufacturer had taken in 2025.

What helped Tesla get ahead

One of the key reasons for the change in the situation was new rules in the Chinese market. From 2026, electric vehicle buyers in China are no longer fully exempt from car purchase tax – they now have to pay 5%.

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In addition, the Chinese authorities began to curb price wars in the car market, in particular through restrictions on the sale of cars below cost. This could hit companies that actively increased sales precisely due to aggressive price reductions.

BYD lost momentum

BYD is largely dependent on the domestic Chinese market, so changes in tax and pricing policies could directly affect its results. This, presumably, explains the decline in sales in the first quarter.

At the same time, Tesla managed to maintain its position, in particular due to Chinese production. Almost 60% of its global deliveries in the first quarter were provided by the Shanghai plant.

Despite the slowdown in the electric vehicle market as a whole, Tesla currently maintains a strong position. Even after the cancellation of some benefits in the US, the company remains one of the main players in the global market.

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Stepan Haftko

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