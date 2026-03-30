Tesla officially bids farewell to Model S and Model X

Tesla has effectively confirmed the end of its flagship electric cars, the Model S and Model X. The company sent emails to customers in the US, thanking them for their support of both models and directly hinting that remaining stock is limited, so those interested should hurry with their orders. This is reported by Autoblog, writes UNN.

Details

Tesla itself did not name the exact date for the final discontinuation of the models, but the company's rhetoric already sounds like an official farewell.

In the letter, the company stated that this step is intended to "pave the way for an autonomous future." It is likely that Tesla is beginning to free up production capacity for new strategic products – primarily the Cybercab robotaxi and the Optimus humanoid robot.

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This looks like another major pivot for Elon Musk's company – from classic electric vehicles to a broader technological ecosystem, where the focus is no longer solely on cars.

These models once changed the market

The Model S and Model X were not just cars for Tesla, but symbols of a breakthrough. They made electric cars desirable for the mass market, showing that an electric car could be not a boring "eco-box," but a fast, expensive, and technologically advanced machine.

The Model S in 2012 effectively overturned perceptions of electric sedans, and the Model X with its Falcon Wing doors became one of the most recognizable electric SUVs in the world.

The era ends amid tougher competition

Since then, the market has changed significantly. In the premium segment, Tesla has long been pressured by Lucid, Porsche, Rivian, Hyundai, and other manufacturers who have entered territory once almost exclusively occupied by the Model S and Model X.

Now Tesla, it seems, is finally closing one of its most important chapters and moving on to a new, much riskier stage.

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