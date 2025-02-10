Terrorists from the Black Sea likely launched Kalibr cruise missiles - Air Force
Kyiv • UNN
The Ukrainian Air Force reports a possible launch of Kalibr cruise missiles from the Black Sea. The population is urged to follow the updates and follow the safety rules during the air alert.
Kalibr cruise missiles were probably launched from the Black Sea. This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
The Air Force urges citizens to closely monitor updates from official sources and respond immediately to air alerts.
The threat of a missile strike remains high, so it is important to find the nearest shelter and not to neglect safety rules.