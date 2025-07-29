Teenager spent over a week alone in the mountains: one of Netflix's most popular films is based on real events

Netflix released the film "Lost on a Mountain in Main" (Perdido en la montaña / Lost on a Mountain in Main) in the summer of 2025, and within a few days, the artistic work generated significant interest. It is an intense and profound story, which is also based on a real event that occurred over eight decades ago in the United States.

UNN reports with reference to La Nación and Internet Movie Database.

Details

Lost on a Mountain in Main became one of Netflix's most popular films just days after its release. The film, released on July 13, 2025, tells the incredible story of Donn Fendler. It is the true story of a 12-year-old boy who got lost in the mountains in the 1930s and spent nine days alone, trying to survive in the wilderness. The events take place in the wilderness of Maine, in the northeastern United States.

In 1939, Donn Fendler went hiking on Mount Katahdin. But a storm separated him from his companions. The boy's disappearance sparked a large-scale search operation. Authorities, volunteers, family members, and neighbors participated in it.

For the first few days, the search was conducted by the boy's father and uncles. At the same time, Donn, due to lack of visibility, lost his bearings and got lost on the mountain. The teenager did not know how to return to the reverse route; he lived these days almost without food and without the possibility of contacting his family.

Reference

In the film "Lost on a Mountain in Main," the main role is played by Luke David Blumm. His parents are played by Paul Sparks and Kaitlin Fitzgerald. The film received rave reviews for the quality of the acting. It portrays the feeling of a child facing low temperatures and unstable terrain. The events of the search develop interestingly - the artistic picture truthfully depicts the suffering and determination of the family. In general, it is about never losing faith, and about courage in the face of adversity.

Recall

Actress Park Gyu-young, who joined the second season of the popular Netflix series "Squid Game," officially apologized after unintentionally revealing a major plot detail of the show's final episodes.

Netflix has released a teaser trailer for "Troll 2," which is a sequel to the 2022 Norwegian monster movie, "Troll," which garnered 103 million views.