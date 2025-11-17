Tax scheme with Uber deprived the state of UAH 29 million: the case has been sent to court

Ukrainian law enforcement officers have completed the investigation into a large-scale tax scheme, through which the state budget lost more than UAH 29 million. The indictment against three members of the organized group has already been sent to court. According to UNN sources, the case concerns activities related to the Uber taxi service. This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office.

Details

Law enforcement officers have put an end to a case that lasted several years and covered the period from 2019 to 2022. The investigation found that three members of the group built a scheme that allowed them to systematically understate tax liabilities.

The investigation established that in 2019–2022, the group members used the details of individual entrepreneurs and the activities of an international non-resident company (Uber – ed.) that provides taxi services. Because of this, they received significant income, but concealed part of it from taxation. — the OGP statement says.

They used the details of individual entrepreneurs and involved the activities of an international non-resident company that provides online taxi ordering services. This mechanism made it possible to conceal a significant part of the income received.

More than UAH 214 million was received into the accounts of one of the individual entrepreneurs during the mentioned period, allegedly for information and intermediary services for the taxi service. However, part of these receipts was not included in the tax reporting, which led to the deliberate underpayment of taxes in the amount of more than UAH 29 million. The established damages are confirmed by forensic economic examinations, which became the key evidence base in the case.

The group members were previously notified of suspicion of committing crimes under: Part 3 of Art. 212 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (tax evasion on an especially large scale), Parts 1, 4 of Art. 358 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (forgery of documents and use of forged documents), Part 5 of Art. 27, Part 3 of Art. 212 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (complicity in tax evasion) - the prosecutor's office reports.

The transfer of the indictment to the court means the case is moving to the final stage, where judges must evaluate the evidence, establish the role of each participant, and make a decision regarding their responsibility.