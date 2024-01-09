Taiwanese presidential candidate Lai says he is ready to resume talks with China

Leading Taiwanese presidential candidate William Lai says he hopes to resume dialogue with China after almost eight years of Beijing's complete refusal to communicate with the leaders of the island, which it considers its territory. This was reported by AP, according to UNN.

Our doors will always be open to engage with Beijing in accordance with the principles of equality and dignity. We are ready and willing to engage to show more for people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait. Peace is priceless, and war has no winners, - Lai said at a press conference ahead of Saturday's presidential and legislative elections.

Details

Lai also noted that he would continue the current administration's policy of supporting Taiwan's democratic de facto independence in the face of threats by the Chinese Communist Party to annex it by political, military, or economic means.

We are under no illusions in our pursuit of peace. We will strengthen Taiwan's defense deterrence, enhance Taiwan's economic security capabilities, strengthen partnerships with democracies around the world, and maintain stable and principled leadership in cross-Strait relations, - He added.

Lai, currently vice president of Taiwan, is considered the favorite to succeed President Tsai Ing-wen, who is legally barred from running for a third term. Most polls show him well ahead of the main opposition Nationalist Party, or Kuomintang, candidate Hou Yiu-yen, who favors possible unification with China on its own terms, and Ko Wen-jeou of the Taiwan People's Party, who has insisted on resuming dialogue with China and avoiding confrontation with Beijing.

AddendumAddendum

Voters will also elect a new legislature, in which the PPP will seek to maintain its majority, largely on the basis of its management of the economy, public welfare, and job opportunities for young people. Skyrocketing housing prices, a declining birth rate, and a huge gap between the super-rich and working classes are also weighing on voter sentiment.

Chinese satellite launch triggers air raid alert in Taiwan ahead of election