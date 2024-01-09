Taiwanese presidential candidate Lai says he is ready to resume talks with China

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 103397 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 113645 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 143965 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 140441 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 177745 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172225 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 284902 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178300 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167309 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148893 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

March 2, 08:31 AM • 34534 views
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 37796 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 48445 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 68127 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

11:50 AM • 34381 views
Publications
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 103413 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 284910 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 252109 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 237190 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 262362 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 68127 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 143972 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107491 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107443 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123509 views
Actual
Taiwanese presidential candidate Lai says he is ready to resume talks with China

Taiwanese presidential candidate Lai says he is ready to resume talks with China

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27307 views

William Lai, the favorite in the Taiwanese presidential election, is open to resuming a dialogue with China. Lai will continue the current administration's policy of supporting Taiwan's democratic de facto independence in the face of threats from the Chinese Communist Party to annex it by political, military, or economic means.

Leading Taiwanese presidential candidate William Lai says he hopes to resume dialogue with China after almost eight years of Beijing's complete refusal to communicate with the leaders of the island, which it considers its territory. This was reported by AP, according to UNN.

Our doors will always be open to engage with Beijing in accordance with the principles of equality and dignity. We are ready and willing to engage to show more for people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait. Peace is priceless, and war has no winners,

- Lai said at a press conference ahead of Saturday's presidential and legislative elections.

Details

Lai also noted that he would continue the current administration's policy of supporting Taiwan's democratic de facto independence in the face of threats by the Chinese Communist Party to annex it by political, military, or economic means.

We are under no illusions in our pursuit of peace. We will strengthen Taiwan's defense deterrence, enhance Taiwan's economic security capabilities, strengthen partnerships with democracies around the world, and maintain stable and principled leadership in cross-Strait relations,

- He added.

Lai, currently vice president of Taiwan, is considered the favorite to succeed President Tsai Ing-wen, who is legally barred from running for a third term. Most polls show him well ahead of the main opposition Nationalist Party, or Kuomintang, candidate Hou Yiu-yen, who favors possible unification with China on its own terms, and Ko Wen-jeou of the Taiwan People's Party, who has insisted on resuming dialogue with China and avoiding confrontation with Beijing.

AddendumAddendum

Voters will also elect a new legislature, in which the PPP will seek to maintain its majority, largely on the basis of its management of the economy, public welfare, and job opportunities for young people. Skyrocketing housing prices, a declining birth rate, and a huge gap between the super-rich and working classes are also weighing on voter sentiment.

Chinese satellite launch triggers air raid alert in Taiwan ahead of election09.01.24, 12:51 • 32281 view

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World

Contact us about advertising