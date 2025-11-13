Szymon Hołownia resigned as Speaker of the Polish Sejm

The Speaker of the Polish Sejm, Szymon Hołownia, has officially signed a statement of resignation – this decision is part of the government's coalition agreement. His powers will end on November 18, when the parliament elects a new Marshal of the Sejm. Polish media report this, writes UNN.

I stand before you for the last time as Speaker. I would like to sincerely thank everyone – said Hołownia, announcing his resignation.

The politician explained that he did so in accordance with the agreements in the coalition, and also to "ensure the continuity of power in Poland."

He emphasized that during the transitional period, the duties of the Speaker of the Sejm will be performed by Vice-Marshal Włodzimierz Czarzasty, who will convene the presidium to elect a new speaker.

Hołownia also hinted that he could become a vice-speaker if he receives the support of his colleagues. "If members of parliament nominate my candidacy, I will gladly take on this role," he said.

The politician emphasized that he always put the interests of the state above party interests.

The state is more than a political party... Regardless of the consequences or the political price I had to pay, I am proud of this decision – concluded the ex-speaker.

