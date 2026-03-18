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Systematically tortured prisoners - Ukraine identified Russian colony warden

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1576 views

A Russian colony inspector has been заочно charged with suspicion for systematically beating Ukrainian prisoners. He faces up to 12 years in prison.

Systematically tortured prisoners - Ukraine identified Russian colony warden
Photo: Office of the Prosecutor General

Ukrainian law enforcement agencies have identified an employee of a Russian correctional facility involved in the brutal treatment of Ukrainian prisoners of war – he has been заочно notified of suspicion of violating the laws and customs of war. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General and the Security Service of Ukraine.

Details

The investigation established that from 2022 to 2023, an inspector of correctional colony No. 1 in the Tula region systematically committed violence against Ukrainian military personnel in captivity. He did this both alone and with his colleagues.

The perpetrator regularly beat the victims with a PR-73M rubber baton on their legs, arms, head, and other body parts. He also periodically subjected the victims to psychological pressure and threats of violence with physical reprisal.

The perpetrator's actions constitute a gross violation of international humanitarian law, in particular, the provisions of the Geneva Convention relative to the Treatment of Prisoners of War of August 12, 1949. Prisoners of war have the right to humane treatment, and any violence or humiliation is classified as a war crime.

The suspect was заочно notified of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (cruel treatment of prisoners of war, violation of the laws and customs of war provided for by international treaties).

The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for a term of 8 to 12 years.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Russian judges for sentencing prisoners of war. This concerns 41 people.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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