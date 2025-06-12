$41.510.04
System operability and fuel accumulation: the government has approved the plan for preparation for the heating season

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 702 views

The Cabinet of Ministers approved an action plan for preparing for the 2025/26 heating season, including repairs and fuel accumulation. Control will be carried out by central and local authorities.

System operability and fuel accumulation: the government has approved the plan for preparation for the heating season

The set of measures for preparing for the 2025/26 heating season, approved by the Cabinet of Ministers, includes repairs, creation of fuel reserves, and preparation of buildings and hospitals.

UNN reports with reference to mindev.gov.ua.

Details

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the Action Plan for "preparing the housing and communal services and fuel and energy complex of Ukraine for the autumn-winter period of 2025/26 and its passage".

The order "On approval of the action plan for the preparation of housing and communal services and the fuel and energy complex of Ukraine for the autumn-winter period of 2025/26 and its passage" was adopted on June 11, 2025.

It is about:

  • repair and restoration works in the energy sector;
    • preparation of heating systems;
      • preparation of housing stock and social sphere.

        They promise to ensure the accumulation of fuel and materials necessary for the heating season.

        Control over the implementation of measures will be carried out by both central and local authorities.

        Recall

        Ukrenergo reported that the heating season will be difficult, as Russia has focused its attacks on gas production facilities. Losses amounted to almost 50% of all gas production.

        Ihor Telezhnikov

        Ihor Telezhnikov

        EconomyPolitics
        Ukrenergo
        Ukraine
        Tesla
