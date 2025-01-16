Syrskyi: enemy failed to achieve strategic objective in any of the frontline areas

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 129582 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 117410 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 125473 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 126625 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 158359 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 108502 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 154695 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104193 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113779 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117089 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Actual
Syrskyi: enemy failed to achieve strategic objective in any of the frontline areas

Syrskyi: enemy failed to achieve strategic objective in any of the frontline areas

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29070 views

Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi discussed the situation at the front with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Despite heavy fighting, the enemy did not achieve its strategic goals, and the United States confirmed its continued support for Ukraine.

The situation at the front is characterized by heavy fighting in most areas, but the enemy has not managed to achieve a strategic goal in any of the frontline areas, said the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi during a telephone conversation with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the US Armed Forces General Charles Brown, as he wrote in social networks, UNN reports.

During the conversation, he informed his American colleague about the situation on the front line, which is characterized by heavy fighting in most areas. Thanks to the courage and bravery of the Ukrainian military, the enemy's superior forces failed to achieve their strategic goal in any of the frontline areas. Gratitude and respect to our soldiers for their effective combat work during intense fighting

- Syrsky wrote.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported "positive dynamics in the provision of material and technical assistance, especially in terms of supplying air defense equipment, heavy machinery, artillery and aviation ammunition," for which he expressed his gratitude to General Brown.

"The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff assured that the resilience of Ukrainian soldiers will continue to be effectively supported by the United States," Syrsky said.

During the conversation, Syrsky also expressed his condolences to the American people over the irreparable losses caused by the recent terrible fires in California.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
californiaCalifornia
oleksandr-syrskyiOleksandr Syrskyi
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising