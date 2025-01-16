Syrskyi: enemy failed to achieve strategic objective in any of the frontline areas

The situation at the front is characterized by heavy fighting in most areas, but the enemy has not managed to achieve a strategic goal in any of the frontline areas, said the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi during a telephone conversation with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the US Armed Forces General Charles Brown, as he wrote in social networks, UNN reports.

During the conversation, he informed his American colleague about the situation on the front line, which is characterized by heavy fighting in most areas. Thanks to the courage and bravery of the Ukrainian military, the enemy's superior forces failed to achieve their strategic goal in any of the frontline areas. Gratitude and respect to our soldiers for their effective combat work during intense fighting - Syrsky wrote.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported "positive dynamics in the provision of material and technical assistance, especially in terms of supplying air defense equipment, heavy machinery, artillery and aviation ammunition," for which he expressed his gratitude to General Brown.

"The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff assured that the resilience of Ukrainian soldiers will continue to be effectively supported by the United States," Syrsky said.

During the conversation, Syrsky also expressed his condolences to the American people over the irreparable losses caused by the recent terrible fires in California.