Syrskyi announced the launch of the School of Instructors: what is expected

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, announced the launch of the School of Instructors, noting that the training of professional instructors with combat experience is being increased, and the training of instructors in the use of drones and ground robotic systems is being strengthened, UNN writes.

We are increasing the training of instructors - professional and with combat experience. In the near future, the School of Instructors will start functioning, which will significantly improve the training of the instructor staff and ensure the improvement of their qualifications. - Syrskyi wrote on Facebook following a meeting on the training of instructors in various fields.

The Commander-in-Chief stressed that the scaling of unmanned systems units requires professional operators. "We are strengthening the training of instructors in the use of UAVs and ground robotic systems of various types. We are increasing the number of specialists for this area," Syrskyi said.

"Special attention was paid to tactical medicine instructors. The duration of their training will be significantly increased. The number of tactical medicine instructors will also increase - both in training centers and in combat brigades," he said.

The Commander-in-Chief stated: "Today, the Ukrainian army is resisting an enemy that is numerically superior. That is why the quality of training is one of the decisive factors that will allow us to fulfill the main task - to destroy the enemy and save the life of the Ukrainian defender." He separately thanked all the instructors - "those who daily pass on their experience, teach, correct mistakes, prepare our soldiers for combat conditions."

