Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"
07:55 AM • 1674 views

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

06:00 AM • 9132 views

Strengthening limits on card-to-card transfers from June: economist refuted myths and explained who it will affect

05:00 AM • 19953 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 27, 01:16 PM • 89482 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

May 27, 11:19 AM • 91973 views

Summer 2025 in colors and styles: the main trends in interior design

May 27, 08:04 AM • 98759 views

Odesa, Zakarpattia, and Volyn: Expert Talks About Vacation Options

May 26, 02:22 PM • 152368 views

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

May 26, 01:26 PM • 227003 views

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

May 26, 11:58 AM • 187362 views

SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year

May 26, 09:30 AM • 186349 views

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Syrskyi announced the launch of the School of Instructors: what is expected

Kyiv • UNN

 • 426 views

Oleksandr Syrskyi announced the launch of the School of Instructors for professional training of military personnel. Special attention will be paid to training in working with drones, ground systems, and tactical medicine.

Syrskyi announced the launch of the School of Instructors: what is expected

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, announced the launch of the School of Instructors, noting that the training of professional instructors with combat experience is being increased, and the training of instructors in the use of drones and ground robotic systems is being strengthened, UNN writes.

We are increasing the training of instructors - professional and with combat experience. In the near future, the School of Instructors will start functioning, which will significantly improve the training of the instructor staff and ensure the improvement of their qualifications.

- Syrskyi wrote on Facebook following a meeting on the training of instructors in various fields.

The Commander-in-Chief stressed that the scaling of unmanned systems units requires professional operators. "We are strengthening the training of instructors in the use of UAVs and ground robotic systems of various types. We are increasing the number of specialists for this area," Syrskyi said.

"Special attention was paid to tactical medicine instructors. The duration of their training will be significantly increased. The number of tactical medicine instructors will also increase - both in training centers and in combat brigades," he said.

The Commander-in-Chief stated: "Today, the Ukrainian army is resisting an enemy that is numerically superior. That is why the quality of training is one of the decisive factors that will allow us to fulfill the main task - to destroy the enemy and save the life of the Ukrainian defender." He separately thanked all the instructors - "those who daily pass on their experience, teach, correct mistakes, prepare our soldiers for combat conditions."

Changes in the training of snipers and shooters will be implemented in the Armed Forces of Ukraine: details from Syrskyi28.04.25, 14:29 • 3324 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Facebook
