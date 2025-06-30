Svitolina starts Wimbledon 2025 with a victory

$41.820.04
Combat aviation at its limit: what experts think about the use of Mi-8 in the war in Ukraine
Exclusive
11:29 AM • 6630 views
Combat aviation at its limit: what experts think about the use of Mi-8 in the war in Ukraine
09:18 AM • 15292 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are stopping Russian attempts to cross the border of Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions - General Staff
Exclusive
08:30 AM • 31981 views
"Don't provoke Putin": political scientist explained what dictates the US decision to reduce arms supplies to Ukraine
08:15 AM • 51877 views
Is there a real threat toDnipro: Budanov voiced the answer
07:10 AM • 36568 views
Lack of new U.S. sanctions allows Russia to replenish its budget for war - NYT
Exclusive
06:39 AM • 44351 views
Poisoning in Vinnytsia region: 9 children among the victims
Exclusive
July 2, 06:24 AM • 75476 views
Charity is not romance, but responsibility: Benefactor Lolita Kuzina on the scandal with Nazariy Husakov and trust in fundraising
July 2, 05:19 AM • 54925 views
The White House confirmed that the US is stopping the supply of certain types of weapons to Ukraine
July 1, 03:40 PM • 58582 views
"The wind remains gusty, the heat will get closer": weather forecast for July 2 in Ukraine
Exclusive
July 1, 01:57 PM • 105596 views
Mobilization of convicts continues: the Ministry of Justice sees no downturn in dynamics
Publications
Exclusives
Charity is not romance, but responsibility: Benefactor Lolita Kuzina on the scandal with Nazariy Husakov and trust in fundraising
Exclusive
July 2, 06:24 AM • 75448 views
"A helicopter cannot fly for 100 years": army warns of risks - industry reactsJuly 1, 03:27 PM • 98145 views
How will the subsistence minimum, minimum wage, and exchange rate change: The Cabinet of Ministers approved the budget declarationJuly 1, 03:10 PM • 108990 views
ARMA risks handing over Gulliver Mall to Adamovsky's "Russian hands"July 1, 02:20 PM • 125334 views
Cosmetic changes, but systemic threats: what the updated draft law on the activity of the Deposit Guarantee Fund conceals
Exclusive
July 1, 11:25 AM • 178386 views
Svitolina starts Wimbledon 2025 with a victory

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1010 views

Elina Svitolina started Wimbledon 2025 with a victory, defeating Hungarian Anna Bondar in the first round with a score of 6:3, 6:1. This is the Ukrainian's second victory over Bondar this year and her fifth consecutive successful start at Wimbledon.

Svitolina starts Wimbledon 2025 with a victory

Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina started Wimbledon-2025 with a victory, defeating her opponent from Hungary, writes UNN with reference to the competition website.

Details

Elina Svitolina defeated Hungarian Anna Bondar 6:3, 6:1 in the first round of the tournament.

According to "Great Tennis of Ukraine", the Ukrainian tennis player met with Bondar for the second time this year. In May, Svitolina defeated the Hungarian in the second round of Roland Garros.

Elina successfully starts her performance at Wimbledon for the fifth time in a row. Last season she reached the quarterfinals.

The next opponent for the Ukrainian will be determined in the match between Varvara Gracheva (France) and Aliaksandra Sasnovich (-).

Addition

Monday, June 30, is the first playing day of the third Grand Slam tournament of the season, Wimbledon. On this day, the opening matches in the men's and women's singles will take place. Among Ukrainian representatives, only the country's top-ranked player, Elina Svitolina, will take to the court today.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Sports
France
Hungary
Ukraine
