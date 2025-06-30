Svitolina starts Wimbledon 2025 with a victory

Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina started Wimbledon-2025 with a victory, defeating her opponent from Hungary, writes UNN with reference to the competition website.

Elina Svitolina defeated Hungarian Anna Bondar 6:3, 6:1 in the first round of the tournament.

According to "Great Tennis of Ukraine", the Ukrainian tennis player met with Bondar for the second time this year. In May, Svitolina defeated the Hungarian in the second round of Roland Garros.

Elina successfully starts her performance at Wimbledon for the fifth time in a row. Last season she reached the quarterfinals.

The next opponent for the Ukrainian will be determined in the match between Varvara Gracheva (France) and Aliaksandra Sasnovich (-).

Monday, June 30, is the first playing day of the third Grand Slam tournament of the season, Wimbledon. On this day, the opening matches in the men's and women's singles will take place. Among Ukrainian representatives, only the country's top-ranked player, Elina Svitolina, will take to the court today.