Suspects in arson of administrative building detained in Dnipropetrovs'k region, connection with Russia checked

Three men suspected of setting fire to an administrative building have been detained in the Dnipro region. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, UNN reports.

It is reported that on the night of January 8, 2025, three men broke the window of an administrative building in the Synelnykivskyi district and threw bottles of homemade flammable mixture inside. As a result, a fire broke out, which the men filmed on video.

The suspects have been detained and the issue of choosing a measure of restraint in the form of detention is currently being decided.

The men were charged with intentional damage to property by arson.

"The investigation is checking the possible involvement of Russian special services in the organization of the crime, as well as the suspects' connection with similar cases in the city of Dnipro and Dnipro district of the region," the statement said.

