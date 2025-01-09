ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Suspects in arson of administrative building detained in Dnipropetrovs'k region, connection with Russia checked

Suspects in arson of administrative building detained in Dnipropetrovs'k region, connection with Russia checked

 24849 views

Three men set fire to an administrative building in the Sinelnyk district by throwing Molotov cocktails. The suspects were detained, and their connection with Russian special services and other arson attacks in the region is being checked.

Three men suspected of setting fire to an administrative building have been detained in the Dnipro region. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, UNN reports.

Details 

It is reported that on the night of January 8, 2025, three men broke the window of an administrative building in the Synelnykivskyi district and threw bottles of homemade flammable mixture inside. As a result, a fire broke out, which the men filmed on video.

The suspects have been detained and the issue of choosing a measure of restraint in the form of detention is currently being decided.

The men were charged with intentional damage to property by arson.

"The investigation is checking the possible involvement of Russian special services in the organization of the crime, as well as the suspects' connection with similar cases in the city of Dnipro and Dnipro district of the region," the statement said.

Recall 

In Mykolaiv, an 18-year-old man was detained for setting fire to a district court for a monetary reward. The offender prepared the weapon in advance, set the fire and sent a video report to the customer.

Alina Volianska

WarCrimes and emergencies
prosecutor-general-of-ukraineProsecutor General of Ukraine
dniproDnipro

Contact us about advertising