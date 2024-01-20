Sumy region suffered 6 enemy attacks at night: Russians dropped mines on one of the hromada

Russian troops shelled Sumy region six times at night, resulting in 18 explosions in five hromadas, the Sumy Regional Military Administration reported on Saturday, UNN reports.

Details

"At night, Russians fired six times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 18 explosions were recorded. Bilopilska, Miropilska, Seredyno-Budska, Sveska, Znob-Novgorodska hromadas were shelled," the RMA says in the statement at Telegram.

Artillery and mortar shelling, as well as mine dropping, were recorded:

Myropilska hromada: the enemy fired from cannon artillery (4 explosions).

Bilopilska hromada: shelling with cannon artillery (4 explosions).



Seredyno-Budska hromada: there was a mortar attack (2 explosions) and shelling with cannon artillery (2 explosions).



Sveska hromada: Russians dropped 4 mines on the territory of the hromada.



Znob-Novhorod hromada: mortar shelling (2 explosions) was recorded.



4 out of 7 enemy Shahed drones destroyed in the sky over Ukraine at night