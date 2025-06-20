Summer dangers: the Ministry of Health told how to protect against acute intestinal infections

During the hot season, the risk of contracting acute intestinal infection (AII) significantly increases. These are among the most common infectious diseases that can cause serious complications, especially in children. In Ukraine, almost 16 thousand cases of AII were registered in the first four months of 2025 alone. Be especially careful with ready-to-eat meals, dairy products, eggs, and desserts, and do not ignore alarming symptoms, Ministry of Health doctors advise, UNN reports.

Acute intestinal infections are among the most common infectious diseases that can cause serious complications, primarily in children - the post says.

Doctors highlight the main ways of infection:

consumption of poor-quality food or water;

swimming in polluted waters;

failure to observe hygiene rules (for example, dirty hands or household items).

Most often, pathogens of intestinal infections hide in raw meat, eggs, unpasteurized milk, seafood, as well as unwashed vegetables and fruits. Ready-to-eat dishes, dairy products, eggs, and confectionery are especially dangerous - they often become a source of infection - the Ministry of Health warns.

Experts also add that if you have the following symptoms, you should immediately consult a doctor:

dry mouth and throat;

fever accompanied by diarrhea and vomiting;

cramping abdominal pain;

scanty urination or its absence.

According to the Public Health Center of Ukraine, almost 16 thousand cases of acute intestinal infections were registered in Ukraine during the first four months of 2025 - doctors emphasize.

