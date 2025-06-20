Summer dangers: the Ministry of Health told how to protect against acute intestinal infections

$41.690.06
47.860.04
ukenru
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)
12:29 PM • 5480 views
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)
12:17 PM • 12059 views
Summer Solstice: traditions, omens and what not to do on the longest day of the year
11:31 AM • 12926 views
Ukrainian soldiers continue to return from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced another exchange
Exclusive
08:30 AM • 44730 views
"Your life will no longer be the same after hypnosis" - hypnotherapist Anna Karui
Exclusive
08:20 AM • 60574 views
Stress-free apartment sale: Expert advice on how to sell property quickly
07:30 AM • 56815 views
World Refugee Day: How Many Ukrainians Have Temporary Protection in the EU
Exclusive
June 20, 06:41 AM • 41369 views
Russian drone attack on Odesa: State Emergency Service reported on the "Nemo" hotel and dolphins
Exclusive
June 20, 06:00 AM • 36573 views
Detox diets: Nutritionist explained whether cleansing the body with juices and smoothies works
June 19, 05:11 PM • 45898 views
Zelensky appointed Shapovalov Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Exclusive
June 19, 02:14 PM • 99168 views
“Financial inclusion banks are progress, but security must be a priority” - fintech expert Olena Sosidka warns about fraud
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
3m/s
50%
750mm
Popular news
A territorial recruitment center employee will be tried for entering false data into the "Oberih" registry: details of the caseJune 20, 02:48 AM • 41736 views
ISW Explains What Putin Is Counting On in the War Against UkraineJune 20, 06:30 AM • 35141 views
Eating a fellow serviceman on the Kupyansk direction: HUR reported a case of cannibalism in the Russian Armed Forces08:11 AM • 33295 views
Energy system operates in a stable mode, but the situation is complex – Ministry of Energy08:27 AM • 28582 views
Manipulation under the guise of reform: how "Darnitsa" hides behind the fight against the "pharmaceutical mafia"09:10 AM • 30779 views
Publications
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)12:29 PM • 5482 views
Summer Solstice: traditions, omens and what not to do on the longest day of the year12:17 PM • 12059 views
Fruit galettes: perfect summer dessert, easy to make at home11:55 AM • 10904 views
Half a million salary per month and a criminal case. How the chief lawyer of the National Bank lives10:11 AM • 23132 views
Manipulation under the guise of reform: how "Darnitsa" hides behind the fight against the "pharmaceutical mafia"09:10 AM • 31541 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denis Shmyhal
Herman Galushchenko
John Ratcliffe
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Donetsk Oblast
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The ranking of the 50 best restaurants in the world for 2025 has been published11:44 AM • 7434 views
Ivanka Trump's daughter wowed the White House in her mother's $2,000 dress10:45 AM • 13374 views
Court allowed access to Swift and Lively's messages in case against BaldoniJune 19, 02:51 PM • 62210 views
In Lithuania, a brown bear roamed the capital's streets for two days: hunters did not follow the government's order to kill the animalJune 19, 12:42 PM • 83964 views
Tinder launches new Double Date featureJune 17, 03:09 PM • 203916 views
Actual
The New York Times
Shahed-136
Orlan-10
The Economist
TikTok

Summer dangers: the Ministry of Health told how to protect against acute intestinal infections

Kyiv • UNN

 • 890 views

In the first four months of 2025, almost 16 thousand cases of acute intestinal infections were recorded in Ukraine. Ministry of Health doctors advise being careful with certain foods and not ignoring alarming symptoms, as acute intestinal infections can cause serious complications, especially in children.

Summer dangers: the Ministry of Health told how to protect against acute intestinal infections

During the hot season, the risk of contracting acute intestinal infection (AII) significantly increases. These are among the most common infectious diseases that can cause serious complications, especially in children. In Ukraine, almost 16 thousand cases of AII were registered in the first four months of 2025 alone. Be especially careful with ready-to-eat meals, dairy products, eggs, and desserts, and do not ignore alarming symptoms, Ministry of Health doctors advise, UNN reports.

Details

Acute intestinal infections are among the most common infectious diseases that can cause serious complications, primarily in children

- the post says.

Doctors highlight the main ways of infection:

  • consumption of poor-quality food or water;
    • swimming in polluted waters;
      • failure to observe hygiene rules (for example, dirty hands or household items).

        Most often, pathogens of intestinal infections hide in raw meat, eggs, unpasteurized milk, seafood, as well as unwashed vegetables and fruits. Ready-to-eat dishes, dairy products, eggs, and confectionery are especially dangerous - they often become a source of infection

        - the Ministry of Health warns.

        Experts also add that if you have the following symptoms, you should immediately consult a doctor:

        • dry mouth and throat;
          • fever accompanied by diarrhea and vomiting;
            • cramping abdominal pain;
              • scanty urination or its absence.

                According to the Public Health Center of Ukraine, almost 16 thousand cases of acute intestinal infections were registered in Ukraine during the first four months of 2025

                 - doctors emphasize.

                Almost 100 cases of the disease in 2025: how to protect a child from tuberculosis - CDC04.06.25, 13:15 • 2210 views

                Alona Utkina

                Alona Utkina

                SocietyHealth
                Ukraine
                Tesla
                $
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                .
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                S&P 500
                $
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                ,
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                Brent Oil
                $
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                .
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                Gold
                $
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                ,
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                Gas TTF
                $
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                .
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9