Almost 100 cases of the disease in 2025: how to protect a child from tuberculosis - CDC

In Ukraine, there is a steady decline in childhood tuberculosis incidence, but the threat has not disappeared. War, weakened immunity, and a difficult epidemiological situation increase the risks. In 2024, the disease was detected in 464 children, and in the first quarter of 2025 - already in 96. At the same time, the state is implementing modern approaches to protect children at all stages - from prevention to full recovery.

In Ukraine, tuberculosis was diagnosed in 464 children in 2024, and in 96 in the first quarter of 2025. Although recent years have shown a decrease in the incidence, the risks remain, and the full-scale war of Russia against Ukraine is an additional risk factor - the message says.

How Ukraine is fighting childhood tuberculosis

Ukraine is adapting its tuberculosis control system to modern international standards. Innovative solutions are used in medical practice, and the regulatory framework is gradually approaching the recommendations of the WHO and EU countries, the Public Health Center reports.

Main steps of protection

prevention is the first line of defense;

BCG vaccination - is introduced from the first days of life and provides protection against infection with tuberculosis bacillus, as well as from severe forms of the disease, especially in children under 5 years;

timely detection.

Screening (questionnaires) is conducted for children from risk groups, and adolescents over 15 years of age are additionally given a chest X-ray.

Diagnosis of TB infection Infection (without symptoms of the disease) is determined by skin tests or gamma-interferon release tests. They are prescribed for children who have had contact with patients, live with HIV, are preparing for transplantation, or are on immunosuppressive therapy.

Diagnosis of active tuberculosis

The priority is molecular genetic tests recommended by the WHO. In children who cannot provide sputum, a stool sample is examined.

Preventive treatment

If a TB infection is detected without active disease, the child undergoes a short course of preventive treatment (1-3 months). The latest drugs are available free of charge by prescription from a family doctor.

Treatment of active tuberculosis

Therapy usually takes place on an outpatient basis, lasts 4-6 months, and includes both medication and psychological support. In difficult cases, treatment may last longer, sometimes in a hospital. Children receiving treatment can often attend school or kindergarten without posing a threat to others in a few weeks (and sometimes from the first day).

The Ministry of Health approved clear rules regarding admission to educational institutions so that no child with TB is deprived of the right to education.

