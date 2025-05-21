Suicide bomber blows up school bus in Pakistan: 5 victims, including children

$41.490.09
Shashlik without harm to the stomach: how to eat properly and what to combine with
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 12662 views

Shashlik without harm to the stomach: how to eat properly and what to combine with

05:00 AM • 50233 views

Tottenham - Manchester United: Europa League final preview

Exclusive
May 20, 02:51 PM • 50719 views

There are signs of corruption and abuse: experts on the twin institute of the head of "Derzhzembank" family

Exclusive
May 20, 02:05 PM • 98900 views

Hryvnia stability and dollar uncertainty: expert explained what to expect from the currency market in the summer

Exclusive
May 20, 12:52 PM • 183556 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense

Exclusive
May 20, 12:13 PM • 81748 views

Is the originality of the equipment and the legality of supply in Ukraine important for Ukrainians - video survey

Exclusive
May 20, 11:15 AM • 161092 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU

Exclusive
May 20, 07:47 AM • 64911 views

50% discount on voluntary payment of fines from the TCC: the Ministry of Defense announced when the possibility of payment through "Reserve+" will appear

May 20, 05:58 AM • 227629 views

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts

May 19, 07:07 PM • 99488 views

Memorandum on peace between Ukraine and the Russian Federation will provide for a ceasefire - Zelenskyy

"You can try chemistry": the occupiers continue to use chemical weapons in Ukraine - interception by the GUR

May 20, 10:50 PM • 26540 views

ISW: Putin does not plan to negotiate with Zelenskyy - despite the promise given to Trump

May 21, 01:23 AM • 30518 views

Overnight, Russians Massively Attacked Sumy with "Shaheds": Consequences of the Strikes

02:49 AM • 20726 views

Drones attacked Russian defense industry enterprises at night: details

06:43 AM • 12720 views

One step closer to EGOT status: Lady Gaga wins an Emmy and now only needs the last of the prestigious awards

07:20 AM • 20609 views
Tottenham - Manchester United: Europa League final preview

05:00 AM • 50233 views

Solidarity Lanes: In three years, the Ukrainian-European "solidarity routes" have become a lifeline for the Ukrainian economy

May 20, 02:33 PM • 106313 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense
Exclusive

May 20, 12:52 PM • 183556 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU
Exclusive

May 20, 11:15 AM • 161092 views

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts

May 20, 05:58 AM • 227629 views
One step closer to EGOT status: Lady Gaga wins an Emmy and now only needs the last of the prestigious awards

07:20 AM • 21033 views

Family affair: Sarah Michelle Gellar confirmed the participation of the children of the actors of the original series "Buffy" in the remake of the show

May 20, 07:01 AM • 131712 views

Can a film be detained at customs: Director Wes Anderson ridiculed Trump's idea of tariffs on films shot abroad

May 19, 02:25 PM • 96784 views

Kanye West is in the center of the scandal again: the rapper's new album was leaked online, and the money was promised to be donated to the Holocaust Museum

May 19, 02:09 PM • 91533 views

How to cook cereals and not spoil them: proportions, time and life hacks

May 19, 10:11 AM • 173323 views
Suicide bomber blows up school bus in Pakistan: 5 victims, including children

Kyiv • UNN

 • 276 views

In Pakistan, a suicide bomber blew up a bus carrying children to school. Five people were killed, including three children, and dozens were injured. Pakistan accuses India.

Suicide bomber blows up school bus in Pakistan: 5 victims, including children
www.aljazeera.com

A suicide bomber in a car blew up a school bus in southwestern Pakistan on Wednesday, killing five people, including at least three children, and wounding 38, officials said, UNN reports, citing AP.

Details

This is the latest attack in the tense province of Balochistan. This province has been the scene of a long-running insurgency involving various separatist groups, including the banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), which was designated as a terrorist group by the United States in 2019, the newspaper writes.

Local Deputy Commissioner Yasir Iqbal said the attack took place on the outskirts of Khuzdar as the bus was carrying children to a military-run school.

Troops quickly arrived at the scene and cordoned off the area while ambulances transported the victims to hospitals in the city. Local television channels broadcast footage of the heavily damaged bus and scattered debris.

Photo: Al Jazeera/Khuzdar District Administration

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but suspicion is likely to fall on ethnic Baloch separatists who frequently attack security forces and civilians in the region, the newspaper writes.

Pakistani Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi strongly condemned the attack and expressed deep sorrow over the deaths of the children. He called the perpetrators "beasts" who do not deserve leniency, saying that the enemy committed an act of "pure barbarism by attacking innocent children."

Officials, who initially reported that four children had died but later revised the death toll, saying that two adults were also among the dead, said they feared the death toll could rise further as several children were in critical condition.

The military also issued a statement saying that the blast was "another cowardly and horrific attack" likely planned by neighboring India and carried out by "its proxies in Balochistan," the newspaper writes.

The BLA, which Pakistan claims is supported by India, claims responsibility for most of the attacks in the province. India rejects such claims.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his condolences and also blamed India, without providing any evidence to support the claim.

Pakistan regularly accuses India, its main rival, of violence at home. These accusations have intensified as tensions between the two nuclear powers have escalated amid cross-border escalation since last month over the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir, which is divided between the two countries but requires full integrity from each.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
India
United States
Pakistan
