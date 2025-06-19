$41.630.10
"Suicidal mission": Pletenchuk on RF claims about a landing in Odesa

Kyiv • UNN

 • 572 views

Spokesperson for the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces, Dmytro Pletenchuk, called a possible landing of Russian troops in Odesa a "suicidal mission". He explained that this is impossible due to the loss of Russia's amphibious capabilities and the anticipation of Ukrainian forces on the coast.

"Suicidal mission": Pletenchuk on RF claims about a landing in Odesa

Currently, a Russian landing in Odesa is impossible. It is a suicidal mission for the occupiers. This was stated by the spokesperson for the Ukrainian Navy Dmytro Pletenchuk on the air of the telethon, UNN reports.  

Details

Pletenchuk commented on the Russian propagandists' claim that an RF landing force is allegedly going to land in Odesa and explained why this is currently impossible.

A landing force lands only to meet a land group. Landing a force for the sake of a landing force is a suicidal mission. They have lost their landing capabilities quite significantly as a result of strikes on large landing ships

- stated Pletenchuk. 

Pletenchuk emphasized that it is unrealistic for Russians to approach the coast because they know what awaits them there.

To understand whether a landing is possible, one needs to look at the line of combat engagement on land and whether there are any advances there that would make sense to conduct a meeting operation with a landing force. As of now, there is nothing even close to that

- explained Pletenchuk.   

Addendum

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russian troops want to destroy Odesa, like the rest of the Ukrainian cities, and reach the border with Moldova and Romania. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
Romania
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Moldova
Odesa
