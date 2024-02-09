Subway traffic resumed in Kyiv after a man fell on the tracks
Kyiv • UNN
Traffic on the "red" line of the Kyiv subway was resumed after a person fell on the rails at Teatralna station, which temporarily closed the nearby stations.
Earlier, UNN reported that a passenger fell on the tracks at the Teatralna metro station in Kyiv . The Universytet, Teatralna, and Khreshchatyk stations were temporarily closed to the public.