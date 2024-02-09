Subway traffic resumed in Kyiv after a man fell on the tracks

Train traffic on the "red" line of the Kyiv subway has resumed after a number of stations were closed due to a passenger falling on the tracks. This was reported by the press service of the Kyiv subway, according to UNN.

Train traffic on the "red" metro line has resumed as usual - the message says.

Earlier, UNN reported that a passenger fell on the tracks at the Teatralna metro station in Kyiv . The Universytet, Teatralna, and Khreshchatyk stations were temporarily closed to the public.