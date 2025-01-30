Sturgeon attacks Russian animator in Chinese aquarium

In the Chinese aquarium Xishuangbanna Primitive Forest Park, located in Yunnan province, a large fish attacked a young russian animator who was acting as a mermaid. This was reported by The Sun, according to UNN.

Details

During the performance, 22-year-old Maria was swimming among large sea creatures when suddenly one of the fish, probably a sturgeon, grabbed the girl by the head. Frightened spectators, including many children, witnessed the incident.

Thanks to her immediate reaction and decisive actions, Masha managed to escape from the clutches of the dangerous fish and swam to the surface. However, she was left with injuries - head and neck pain and a damaged eye. The fish ate her goggles and nose clips that were part of her costume.

Despite her injuries and pain, the 22-year-old animator was forced to continue performing.

