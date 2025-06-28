Study uncovers protein's role in cellular energy production

A joint study by the University of Cologne revealed how the key mitochondrial protein AIFM1 acts as a central hub in regulating cellular energy production, writes UNN with reference to Phys.org.

Using state-of-the-art cryo-electron microscopy (cryo-EM), researchers visualized AIFM1 complexes with unprecedented detail. The resulting atomic models showed how AIFM1 performs its role as a central coordinator in mitochondria. The researchers showed that AIFM1 is involved in promoting increased efficiency of mitochondrial energy production.

"One of the key findings of the study is the discovery of the interaction between AIFM1 and the AK2A variant (adenylate kinase 2), an enzyme critical for maintaining the balance of adenine nucleotides, such as ATP - the cell's main energy currency," says Dr. Simon Pöpsel from the Center for Molecular Medicine Cologne (CMMC), who was involved in the study.

"Our results not only highlight the role of AIFM1 in supporting AK2A, but also reveal its function as a central molecular hub that interacts with other key regulators of mitochondrial energy metabolism," added Professor Jan Riemer from the Institute of Biochemistry at the Faculty of Mathematics and Natural Sciences, a participant in the study.

Defects in mitochondrial processes can lead to a range of disorders known as mitochondrial diseases, which can manifest as neurodegenerative conditions, muscle disorders, or metabolic syndromes.

The study was published in the journal Molecular Cell.

