Storm swept through western regions - there are power outages and damage

Bad weather with strong winds swept through a number of western regions today, causing power outages and damage, local authorities and emergency services reported, writes UNN.

Details

"Bad weather swept through Rivne region today. The hurricane damaged the roof of the Khynochy Lyceum in Volodymyrets community. The estimated area of damage is 50-60 sq. m. Local authorities have started restoration work," wrote Rivne OVA head Oleksandr Koval on Telegram.

In addition, according to him, there are fallen trees and a power pole.

"Due to bad weather, as of 2:00 PM, 46 settlements in Varash and Dubno districts were de-energized. Power engineers are currently working to restore power supply. No one was injured as a result of the bad weather," said the head of Rivne OVA.

In Lutsk and Volyn region, strong winds of 25-28 m/s are also expected on April 6, lasting until the end of the day. The danger level is II, orange, reported the State Emergency Service in the region.

Local public pages have already reported that "due to strong gusts of wind, the roof of the library building is being torn off," and that the scene has been cordoned off. Hail is also reported in the region.

"In strong winds, stay away from billboards, power lines, glass showcases, and do not park cars there. Keep windows closed, remove items from balconies that the wind can tear off," the State Emergency Service advised.

Lviv region was also affected. According to the Lviv OVA, due to bad weather, 94 settlements in Lviv region were left without electricity: 26 were completely de-energized, 68 - partially.

Local public pages report fallen trees and even a post office box - that's how strong the wind that covered Lviv was.

In Kyiv, according to the Kyiv City State Administration, on April 6, due to the forecasted bad weather, the main flag of Ukraine was temporarily lowered. According to forecasters, today in the capital, wind gusts of 15-20 m/s (level I danger, yellow) are expected. According to KO "Kyivzelenbud", to protect the flag from damage, it will remain lowered until weather conditions improve.

Frost and stormy winds are heading to Ukraine, posing a threat to fruit trees