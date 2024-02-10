Stoltenberg: NATO should prepare for a confrontation with Russia that could last for decades

If Putin wins in Ukraine, there is no guarantee that Russian aggression will not spread to other countries. NATO countries should develop their military industry faster. This was stated by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to WELT, UNN reports .

Details

According to Jens Stoltenberg, NATO must prepare for the possibility of a confrontation with Russia that could last for decades. The NATO Secretary General called on the allies to develop their military industry faster.

If Putin wins in Ukraine, there is no guarantee that Russian aggression will not spread to other countries. The best defense now is to support Ukraine and invest in NATO's military capabilities. Deterrence only works if it is credible" - Stoltenberg said.

He emphasized that NATO countries need to restore and expand their industrial base faster to increase supplies to Ukraine and replenish their own stocks.

This means shifting from slow peacetime production to fast production, as is necessary in times of conflict. In market economies, arms producers need signed contracts to be able to ramp up production - adds the Secretary General.

In addition, he warned that Russia is preparing its economy for a long war, which should force NATO countries to do more for their security.

Recall

NATO is planning to take over the coordination of arms supplies to Ukraine, despite the fact that the Alliance previously considered such assistance to be a decision of member states and a matter of bilateral agreements.