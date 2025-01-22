Starting any negotiations without Ukraine will be a loss - Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that it is impossible to talk to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on an equal footing because he understands only the language of force. Zelensky said this during a meeting with representatives of the International Media Council, UNN reports.

Zelenskyy is sure that Putin does not want Ukraine to remain a strong and independent state with security guarantees. Therefore, he needs to be pressured, not communicated with on an equal footing.

“I don't really believe that today he has an understanding in his head of how to get out of this war so that Ukraine remains a strong, independent Ukraine with security guarantees. He does not want that, I am sure, but that he has some vision of the way out,” the President noted.

The question is not to start any negotiations without Ukraine, because it is a loss. And the second story is not to start with “what do you want?” or “what are you offering?” That is, Putin cannot be subjectified in this story. He violated everything, he is guilty. He must know what he has violated, made a mistake, and so on. But you can't stop him just like that, and you have to speak from a position of strength. Because if you start talking to him on an equal footing, I think it's a loss for Ukraine - Zelensky emphasized.

The teams of the presidents of Ukraine and the United States are working to organize a meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump. The specific date of the meeting has not yet been determined, but negotiations are ongoing.