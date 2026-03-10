$43.900.1750.710.17
03:44 PM • 1722 views
03:25 PM • 5432 views
02:11 PM • 10171 views
How the war in Iran affects negotiations on Ukraine – is peace closer or further away than ever?
12:33 PM • 17654 views
Expert explains whether Ukrainian "Shahed aid" will improve relations with the US
11:27 AM • 22106 views
Regulation of the Defence City special regime needs simplification to support businesses - member of the parliamentary defense committee
11:25 AM • 34230 views
March 10, 08:20 AM • 45290 views
March 9, 07:48 PM • 51544 views
NBU asks EU to mediate in the case of detention of Oschadbank collectors and seizure of cash in Hungary
March 9, 07:03 PM • 83894 views
Will Iran strike Ukraine after statements about assistance in shooting down "Shaheds": expert assessed the risks
March 9, 04:44 PM • 53444 views
Hungary wants to "legalize" stolen funds from Oschadbank. Official Kyiv called Budapest's actions lawless
Publications
Exclusives
03:44 PM • 1722 views
03:25 PM • 5432 views
11:25 AM • 34230 views
March 10, 08:20 AM • 45290 views
Start of the 2025/26 Champions League playoffs - schedule of the first matches of the Round of 16

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1520 views

On March 10, the Round of 16 of the Champions League begins, featuring 16 teams. MEGOGO is the official broadcaster of all tournament matches in Ukraine.

Start of the 2025/26 Champions League playoffs - schedule of the first matches of the Round of 16

After a break, one of the most anticipated football weeks of the season - the 2025/26 Champions League playoffs - officially begins, UNN reports.

Details

Already on March 10, 16 teams will play their first matches in the 1/8 final stage of the Champions League in the main European arenas. 8 teams will qualify for the next, quarter-final stage based on the results of two-match confrontations.

So, European giants return to the fight for the main trophy of club football, and these games will be full of intrigue, tension and high intensity. In Ukraine, MEGOGO is the official broadcaster of Champions League matches.

On Tuesday, March 10, four matches will take place, including those involving top clubs:

  • Galatasaray - Liverpool (19:45 Kyiv time);
    • Atalanta - Bayern Munich (22:00);
      • Atletico Madrid - Tottenham Hotspur (22:00);
        • Newcastle United - Barcelona (22:00).

          The next day, March 11, 4 more matches will be played.

          • Bayer - Arsenal (19:45 Kyiv time);
            • PSG - Chelsea (22:00);
              • Real Madrid - Manchester City (22:00);
                • Bodø/Glimt - Sporting (22:00).

                  All pairs for the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 have been determined - draw results27.02.26, 14:43 • 3440 views

                  Stanislav Karmazin

                  SportsNews of the World