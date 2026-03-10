Start of the 2025/26 Champions League playoffs - schedule of the first matches of the Round of 16

After a break, one of the most anticipated football weeks of the season - the 2025/26 Champions League playoffs - officially begins, UNN reports.

Details

Already on March 10, 16 teams will play their first matches in the 1/8 final stage of the Champions League in the main European arenas. 8 teams will qualify for the next, quarter-final stage based on the results of two-match confrontations.

So, European giants return to the fight for the main trophy of club football, and these games will be full of intrigue, tension and high intensity. In Ukraine, MEGOGO is the official broadcaster of Champions League matches.

On Tuesday, March 10, four matches will take place, including those involving top clubs:

Galatasaray - Liverpool (19:45 Kyiv time);

Atalanta - Bayern Munich (22:00);

Atletico Madrid - Tottenham Hotspur (22:00);

Newcastle United - Barcelona (22:00).

The next day, March 11, 4 more matches will be played.

Bayer - Arsenal (19:45 Kyiv time);

PSG - Chelsea (22:00);

Real Madrid - Manchester City (22:00);

Bodø/Glimt - Sporting (22:00).

