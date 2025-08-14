"Spent most of his life under occupation": another teenager returned

Another Ukrainian teenager has been returned from the temporarily occupied territory, said Andriy Yermak, head of the President's Office, on Thursday in Telegram, writes UNN.

As part of the President of Ukraine's Bring Kids Back UA initiative, another teenager was rescued from the temporarily occupied territory. - wrote Yermak.

According to the head of the Presidential Office, "the boy spent most of his life under occupation." "He was constantly under the supervision of Russian military personnel. Any careless word or action could lead to serious consequences for him or his mother," Yermak noted.

According to him, "there was particular pressure due to the fact that his father and brother live in the territory controlled by Ukraine - it was even forbidden to mention this."

"Despite the risks, the teenager dared to ask for help. Today, he is already in free Ukraine, next to his relatives, receiving the necessary assistance for recovery and starting a new stage of life," the head of the Presidential Office reported.