"Spent most of his life under occupation": another teenager returned

$41.430.02
48.080.12
ukenru
Exclusive
06:07 AM • 2744 views
There is a shortage and the situation is worsening every month: expert on private shuttle drivers
August 13, 07:25 PM • 15663 views
The Cabinet of Ministers proposes to strengthen responsibility for violating the curfew
August 13, 04:57 PM • 31478 views
Trump named condition for meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
August 13, 03:45 PM • 36767 views
We agreed on 5 common principles for ending the war: Zelenskyy on negotiations with the US President and European leaders
Exclusive
August 13, 02:07 PM • 38044 views
Defence City - an opportunity not to lose aviation: the Verkhovna Rada is working to support the industry
August 13, 01:29 PM • 40991 views
The number of civilian casualties in Ukraine in July reached a three-year high, with only the beginning of the Russian invasion seeing more - UN
Exclusive
August 13, 12:02 PM • 75272 views
Military observer on Mi-8: transferring control over repairs to a company with Russian ties is a risk
Exclusive
August 13, 10:06 AM • 77401 views
In Zaporizhzhia, a man shot at the TCC - police
Exclusive
August 13, 09:48 AM • 150062 views
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
August 13, 09:00 AM • 66557 views
Scandal at Max Korzh's concert in Poland: Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms detention of three Ukrainians
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
0m/s
58%
756mm
Popular news
"Coalition of the Willing": No restrictions on the Armed Forces of Ukraine and no veto on Ukraine's path to the EU and NATO in a "peace" agreementAugust 13, 11:47 PM • 6816 views
US and Russia discuss occupation of Ukraine based on Israel model - The Times sourcesPhotoAugust 14, 12:06 AM • 9830 views
Mass protests in Serbia: dozens injured reportedVideoAugust 14, 01:04 AM • 9366 views
Trump has long sought a meeting with Putin, but risks being "trapped" - The Atlantic01:32 AM • 5580 views
Russia refuses to make territorial concessions to Ukraine and maintains old war goals04:22 AM • 10180 views
Publications
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
Exclusive
August 13, 09:48 AM • 150062 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
Exclusive
August 13, 08:39 AM • 125796 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:18 AM • 116513 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?August 12, 05:43 PM • 127372 views
Legal paradox or how the Supreme Court applied the same legal norm differently in similar casesAugust 12, 04:50 PM • 98338 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Friedrich Merz
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
United Kingdom
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Balenciaga sells a bag resembling a supermarket package for $1000August 13, 02:38 PM • 24159 views
Daughter of former US President Joe Biden, Ashley, files for divorce after 13 years of marriageAugust 13, 12:40 PM • 46738 views
Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first timePhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:39 AM • 100115 views
Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognized and searched by police in IbizaVideoAugust 13, 05:47 AM • 116624 views
"Shrek 5" Premiere Officially Postponed: New Cinema Release Date SetVideoAugust 12, 06:19 PM • 49280 views
Actual
The Times
Shahed-136
Brent Crude
Cryptocurrency
WhatsApp

"Spent most of his life under occupation": another teenager returned

Kyiv • UNN

 • 114 views

A teenager was rescued from the temporarily occupied territory thanks to the Bring Kids Back UA initiative. The boy was reunited with his family and is receiving the necessary assistance.

"Spent most of his life under occupation": another teenager returned

Another Ukrainian teenager has been returned from the temporarily occupied territory, said Andriy Yermak, head of the President's Office, on Thursday in Telegram, writes UNN.

As part of the President of Ukraine's Bring Kids Back UA initiative, another teenager was rescued from the temporarily occupied territory.

- wrote Yermak.

According to the head of the Presidential Office, "the boy spent most of his life under occupation." "He was constantly under the supervision of Russian military personnel. Any careless word or action could lead to serious consequences for him or his mother," Yermak noted.

According to him, "there was particular pressure due to the fact that his father and brother live in the territory controlled by Ukraine - it was even forbidden to mention this."

"Despite the risks, the teenager dared to ask for help. Today, he is already in free Ukraine, next to his relatives, receiving the necessary assistance for recovery and starting a new stage of life," the head of the Presidential Office reported.

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine