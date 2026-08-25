SpaceX will build the Starship launch complex in Louisiana

Elon Musk’s company SpaceX plans to build a Starship rocket complex in Louisiana. The company’s press service reports this, UNN reports.

Details

The company said that SpaceX plans to build a Starship launch pad in southern Louisiana.

The 125,000-acre (50,585-hectare) site called Starbase, Louisiana, will expand the company’s Starship launch operations beyond South Texas and is intended to support “thousands of Starship flights per year.”

The coastal marsh, more than eight times the size of Manhattan, will become a self-sufficient spaceport with fuel production, power generation, deepwater shipping capabilities, vehicle processing facilities, and an airport.

Recall

SpaceX’s first satellites with artificial intelligence, which will operate on Nvidia chips, are planned for launch in the fourth quarter of 2027.