Soybean yields in an underground parking lot: how tax authorities detect “gray” grain export schemes

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 129454 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 117312 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 125376 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 126536 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 158225 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 108478 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 154614 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104191 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113777 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117089 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 42982 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 116848 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 114822 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 29218 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 44125 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 129455 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 158225 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 154614 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 183377 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 172808 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 114822 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 116848 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 138517 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 130471 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 148036 views
Actual
Soybean yields in an underground parking lot: how tax authorities detect “gray” grain export schemes

Soybean yields in an underground parking lot: how tax authorities detect “gray” grain export schemes

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 44710 views

How tax authorities detect “gray” grain export schemes.

The State Tax Service explained how the "export security regime" for agricultural products works and what schemes are used by "gray" exporters to circumvent it, UNN reports.

Details

According to the State Tax Service, in recent years, there has been a problem with exports of agricultural products and processed products of unspecified origin, i.e., whose origin could not be traced back to the supply chain. As a result, the budget has been losing revenues in the form of tax payments and the return of foreign currency earnings.

In December 2024, the "export security regime" was reportedly introduced, which changed the rules for exporting agricultural products and products of their processing - now they can be carried out exclusively by entities registered as VAT payers, and all supply chains are checked before the products are exported from the territory of Ukraine. This has made it possible to effectively prevent the implementation of fraudulent transactions.

"However, there are entities that are still trying to register tax invoices for transactions on the "export" of agricultural products and products of their processing, ignoring the rules of this system," the State Tax Service said.

Vivid "cases" of attempts to register tax invoices of goods without origin

Company A decided to "test" the system by trying to register export invoices for 46 tons of soybeans at the expense of the tax limit formed as a result of the purchase of parking spaces in Kyiv and parking maintenance services. The registration of the invoices was suspended. However, thanks to this bold attempt, it is now known that the average "yield" of soybeans in the underground parking lot is 1.7 tons per square meter.

Company B imported fruits, vegetables, fish, and meat, but also tried to export soybeans. The system stopped this attempt.

Company B tried to register export invoices even though it had no bank accounts, land, goods or fixed assets and did not pay taxes. The system automatically blocked the export tax  invoice for a batch of sunflower oil worth UAH 5.7 million.

Company G filed a tax invoice with the product nomenclature "Soybeans", but the product code corresponding to wheat. The tax invoice for a batch of 24500 kg was suspended. The monitoring found that the company had purchased neither soybeans nor wheat. The company also had no information on the origin of the goods, no tax payments, fixed assets, or land.

The State Tax Service named typical attempts to circumvent the export security regime:

  • registration at the expense of the established limit in the SEA of VAT on food imports;
    • registration of VAT on transactions for the purchase of fixed assets on the domestic market that have nothing to do with transactions with agricultural goods at the expense of the established limit in the SEA;
      • substitution of the nomenclature that does not correspond to the UKTZED code in the tax invoice;
        • lack of any background and even open bank accounts;
          • registration of 1 ton of produce in the absence of its purchase, production, and history of transactions with agricultural products;
            • 12 DGSs, which have been at risk since 2020-2023, also tested this system.

              "All of these attempts were stopped by the current export security regime," the STS emphasized.

              The agency recalled the basic rules of the "export security regime":

              1) only entities registered as VAT payers may export such products;

              2) customs clearance of an export transaction begins after the tax invoice is registered in the URTI, which is monitored for three business days;

              3) the analysis of the origin of such products, declaration and payment of supply chain taxes shall be carried out before the actual export of such products from the customs territory of Ukraine;

              4) the zero VAT rate on such transactions shall be applied only to those entities whose return on foreign currency earnings for the previous 12 months is at least 80%. Other entities will have this right only after the return of foreign currency earnings on these transactions;

              5) unconditional registration of tax invoices was introduced for entities that have a positive history of export operations with the origin of their products, have been registered as VAT payers for at least a year and submit reports on time, have land, declared employees with proper wages, have no tax debts, and are not in the process of liquidation.

              "As of today, more than 1,000 entities have already used this regime and registered more than 11,000 tax invoices," the statement said.

              TOP 5 products:

              • corn - 1,718 TI/CC in the amount of 5 504.9 thousand tons for a total amount of UAH 45,935.5 million;
                • sunflower oil - 3,822 TI/CC in the amount of 804.5 thousand tonsn for a total amount of UAH 37,734.9 million;
                  • wheat - 982 TI/CC in the amount of 2,185.3 thousand tonsn for a total amount of UAH 19,128.3 million;
                    • soybeans - 1,045 TI/CC in the amount of 596.5 thousand tonsn for a total amount of UAH 9,739.3 million;
                      • rapeseed - 230 MN/RC in the amount of 245.1 thousand tonsn for a total of UAH 5,440.5 million.

                        "It should be noted that today 712 TI/CCs in 218 STS for a total amount of UAH 98.8 billion are in the status of ‘canceled TI/CC registration in accordance with subparagraph 97.2 of paragraph 97 of subsection 2 of section XX ’Transitional Provisions" of the Tax Code". Of these, 419 TI/CCs in 150 STS for a total amount of UAH 96.6 billion were submitted for registration in the period from 02-06.12.2024", the STS said.

                        The State Tax Service reportedly monitors such transactions on an ongoing basis not only for the exporting entity but also for its supply chain. "Only honest declaration, payment of taxes and return of foreign currency earnings are the key to registering a tax invoice for the purpose of further export of such goods outside the customs territory of Ukraine," the agency emphasized.

                        For reference

                        During 2022-2024, the STS reportedly identified transactions of more than 1.5 thousand entities that carry out customs clearance of goods in the "export" mode and, according to the STS IS, have no information on the origin of exported goods, no tax payments, no fixed assets and land, no bank accounts, etc.

                        The State Customs Service and the BES were notified of the above-mentioned entities for taking measures within their competence.

                        The rules of operation of the export security regime mentioned in the notification are regulated by Art. 19 para. 2 of the Law of Ukraine "On Foreign Economic Activity" and the Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine No. 1261 "On the Introduction of the Export Security Regime" dated 29.10.2024.

                        Lilia Podolyak

                        Lilia Podolyak

                        Economy

                        Contact us about advertising