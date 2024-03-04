Soon exports by sea will reach 30 million tons - Shmyhal

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that Ukraine will soon reach 30 million tons of exports via the sea corridor.

Ukraine's goal is to reach stable indicators of the level of 2021 in maritime transportation, Shmyhal said during a press conference, UNN reports .

Details

The sea corridor is working. Soon we will reach 30 million tons, which were transported after Russia withdrew from the grain deal with Turkey and is no longer participating (...). Our goal is to reach stable indicators of the 2021 level in sea transportation. Accordingly, the protection of export routes through the southern ports of Odesa and Mykolaiv regions is our priority together with our partners - Shmygal said.

He emphasized that the provision of air defense systems and F-16 aircraft is what "we need to have a safe sea corridor.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that without new US military aid, Ukraine will not be able to protect the Black Sea shipping corridor.

