Soon exports by sea will reach 30 million tons - Shmyhal

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 21754 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 74959 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 52531 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 233525 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 205767 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 181669 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 224706 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 250108 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155979 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371823 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 187068 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 70859 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 90918 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 55190 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 47642 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 24764 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 74959 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 233525 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 187666 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 205767 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 14532 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 23148 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 23500 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 48055 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 55602 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Soon exports by sea will reach 30 million tons - Shmyhal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24114 views

According to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Ukraine will soon reach 30 million tons of grain exports through the Black Sea shipping corridor.

Soon exports by sea will reach 30 million tons - Shmyhal

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that Ukraine will soon reach 30 million tons of exports via the sea corridor.

Ukraine's goal is to reach stable indicators of the level of 2021 in maritime transportation, Shmyhal said during a press conference, UNN reports .

Details

The sea corridor is working. Soon we will reach 30 million tons, which were transported after Russia withdrew from the grain deal with Turkey and is no longer participating (...). Our goal is to reach stable indicators of the 2021 level in sea transportation. Accordingly, the protection of export routes through the southern ports of Odesa and Mykolaiv regions is our priority together with our partners

- Shmygal said. 

He emphasized that the provision of air defense systems and F-16 aircraft is what "we need to have a safe sea corridor.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that without new US military aid, Ukraine will not be able to protect the Black Sea shipping corridor

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto tells Russian propagandists that there will be no meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in the near future.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarEconomyPolitics
Péter Szijjártó
Black Sea
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Viktor Orban
Denis Shmyhal
F-16 Fighting Falcon
Mykolaiv
Odesa
Brent
$64.78
Bitcoin
$82,602.80
S&P 500
$5,168.81
Tesla
$242.71
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,056.24
Ethereum
$1,790.14