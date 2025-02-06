Slovakia plans to double Russian gas imports through Turkish Stream starting in April

On February 1, the Slovak Gas Plant (SPP) began importing Russian gas through the Turkish Stream pipeline and plans to double its supply volumes in April. This was stated by the Chairman of the Board of Directors of SPP Vojtech Ferenc, UNN reports with reference to the Tast agency.

Details

Ferenc did not specify the volumes in question, but noted that SPP has a current contract with Gazprom, and the price is more favorable than purchasing gas from other suppliers.

At the same time, according to Michal Zalik, the company's commercial director, Slovakia may have to look for additional import routes. The capacity of the Hungarian pipeline is not enough to fully cover domestic consumption, so gas may be supplied through Germany and the Czech Republic.

In January, SPP supplied its customers from storage facilities, and reserves continue to be higher than average for the current period.

Ferenc emphasized that the main goal of SPP is to provide adequate service to customers, but the problem is that alternative transportation routes are more expensive and the price of gas is also rising.

For example, the gas price is currently 53 euros per megawatt per hour, which is lower than the price in December, before Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the suspension of Russian gas supplies to Ukraine.

This year, summer import prices are higher than in the winter months. This means that traders expect a shortage of gas on the markets in the summer months, when, according to European Commission rules, EU gas storage facilities must be filled before the winter heating season.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrotethat the European Commission wants natural gas storage facilities in Europe to be 90% full by next winter. At the same time, the countries with the largest storage facilities, such as Germany, Italy, France and the Netherlands, have now begun informal negotiations to reduce the limit on the maximum storage capacity.