Six Ukrainians detained in India - Ukraine demands access to citizens and issues protest note

Six Ukrainians have been detained in India and charged, Ukraine demands access to its citizens and has handed over a note of protest demanding their immediate release, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine told journalists, UNN writes.

The essence of the case

"On March 13, 2026, six citizens of Ukraine were detained on the territory of the Republic of India. According to preliminary information, the essence of the charges is unauthorized stay on the territory of Mizoram state, visiting which requires a special permit, as well as probable illegal crossing of the state border between India and Myanmar," the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

Currently, as noted, the competent authorities of India are conducting relevant investigative actions.

"As of now, there are no proven facts that would confirm the involvement of the mentioned citizens of Ukraine in illegal activities on the territory of India or Myanmar. At the same time, individual publications, particularly in some Indian and Russian media, contain distorted interpretations of the available facts, are manipulative in nature and make unsubstantiated accusations," the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized.

As The Indian Express notes, India's National Investigation Agency (NIA) "arrested seven foreign nationals - six Ukrainian citizens and one US citizen." "The arrests, made last week as part of a coordinated operation by several NIA teams, were made under Section 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and other relevant sections," the report says.

Details of the case, as reported by the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, are not disclosed in the interests of the investigation.

"On March 16, 2026, a court hearing took place, which was also attended by employees of the Embassy of Ukraine in the Republic of India, but they were not given the opportunity to communicate directly with the detainees. Following the hearing, the court decided to extend the detention until March 27, 2026," the report says.

MFA's reaction

With the assistance of Ukrainian consuls of the Embassy of Ukraine in India, citizens, as reported, are provided with legal assistance and legal protection during the trial.

"Contrary to established international practice, the Embassy of Ukraine in the Republic of India did not receive official notification from the competent authorities of India about the detention of Ukrainian citizens. The Ukrainian side insists on the immediate provision of unhindered consular access to the detainees," the report emphasizes.

As reported, "the Ambassador of Ukraine to the Republic of India held a meeting with the relevant Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of India, Sibi George, during which he handed over an official note of protest demanding the immediate release of Ukrainian citizens and ensuring access to them." In addition, "the embassy is in contact with other competent authorities of India to clarify all circumstances and reasons for the detention."

The Ukrainian diplomatic institution, as stated, maintains constant contact with the relatives of the detained Ukrainian citizens and keeps the situation under special control.

"We draw attention to the fact that there are separate zones with restricted access for foreigners on the territory of India, visiting which is possible only with special permits. At the same time, proper marking of such territories on the ground is often absent, which creates a risk of unintentional violation of established rules," the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized.

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