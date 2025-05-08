$41.450.15
Black smoke in the Vatican: cardinals did not elect the Pope on the first try
May 7, 07:04 PM

Black smoke in the Vatican: cardinals did not elect the Pope on the first try

May 7, 06:29 PM

Mineral agreement: details of how and what MPs will vote for have become known

Exclusive
May 7, 03:37 PM

Court decision is not a decree: how ARMA delays the execution of resolutions

Exclusive
May 7, 03:25 PM

Committee work: How much do the heads and heads of secretariats of VR committees earn and how have their salaries changed?

Exclusive
May 7, 02:38 PM

"Only Patriot systems can effectively shoot down ballistics": expert explained how air defense works and what Ukraine needs

Exclusive
May 7, 02:35 PM

A PrivatBank terminal exploded in Kyiv: miraculously, there were no casualties - video

Exclusive
May 7, 01:29 PM

Granola, muesli, flakes: a nutritionist explained whether dry breakfasts can be healthy

Exclusive
May 7, 01:20 PM

At what stage is the introduction of electronic payment in minibuses in Kyiv - the answer of the Kyiv City State Administration

Exclusive
May 7, 10:29 AM

Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes

May 7, 10:06 AM

India's strikes on Pakistan: how the world community reacts to the conflict

Погода
+6°
2.3m/s
70%
748 mm
Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Russia has destroyed and damaged more than 2,300 medical facilities - Ministry of Health

Kyiv • UNN

 • 494 views

Since the beginning of the invasion, Russia has damaged more than 2,300 medical infrastructure facilities, 305 of which have been destroyed. In addition to hospitals, outpatient clinics and maternity hospitals, enemy troops are systematically attacking ambulances.

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Russia has destroyed and damaged more than 2,300 medical facilities - Ministry of Health

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russia has damaged more than 2,300 medical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine, of which 2,020 were partially damaged and another 305 were completely destroyed. This was reported by the Ministry of Health (MOH), UNN informs.

Details

The agency specified that medical facilities in Kharkiv, Donetsk, Mykolaiv, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Zaporizhia regions were the most affected.

In addition to hospitals, outpatient clinics and maternity hospitals, enemy troops are systematically attacking ambulances. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 116 "emergency" vehicles have been damaged, 274 have been destroyed and another 80 have been seized

- the statement said.

The Ministry of Health noted that thanks to the coordinated efforts of the state and international partners, 700 medical facilities have already been fully restored and another 312 partially, including critical hospitals and primary health care centers in frontline regions. In general, more than a thousand restored medical facilities can now receive patients again.

"The Ministry of Health of Ukraine continues to coordinate the efforts of state authorities, local authorities and international partners to restore all destroyed medical facilities as soon as possible. Even in the conditions of war, the health care system demonstrates resilience and the ability to work to save people's lives," the Ministry of Health added.

Recall

The Ministry of Health hopes for savings from the tender for the overhaul of the medical and diagnostic building of "Okhmatdyt". The Howard Buffett Foundation will allocate equipment worth more than $11 million.

Ombudsman appealed to the Ministry of Health and the regulatory service due to the risk of closing pharmacies in villages and small towns08.04.25, 12:55 • 9418 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
Ukraine
