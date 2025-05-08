Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Russia has destroyed and damaged more than 2,300 medical facilities - Ministry of Health

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russia has damaged more than 2,300 medical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine, of which 2,020 were partially damaged and another 305 were completely destroyed. This was reported by the Ministry of Health (MOH), UNN informs.

Details

The agency specified that medical facilities in Kharkiv, Donetsk, Mykolaiv, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Zaporizhia regions were the most affected.

In addition to hospitals, outpatient clinics and maternity hospitals, enemy troops are systematically attacking ambulances. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 116 "emergency" vehicles have been damaged, 274 have been destroyed and another 80 have been seized - the statement said.

The Ministry of Health noted that thanks to the coordinated efforts of the state and international partners, 700 medical facilities have already been fully restored and another 312 partially, including critical hospitals and primary health care centers in frontline regions. In general, more than a thousand restored medical facilities can now receive patients again.

"The Ministry of Health of Ukraine continues to coordinate the efforts of state authorities, local authorities and international partners to restore all destroyed medical facilities as soon as possible. Even in the conditions of war, the health care system demonstrates resilience and the ability to work to save people's lives," the Ministry of Health added.

