Rescuers received over three thousand units of equipment from international partners

Kyiv • UNN

 852 views

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the State Emergency Service has received over three thousand units of equipment from partners. It is used in the frontline zone and in deoccupied territories.

Rescuers received over three thousand units of equipment from international partners

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation, the State Emergency Service has received over three thousand units of equipment from international partners. This was announced by the press secretary of the SES Oleksandr Khorunzhyi at a briefing, UNN reports.

Details

"Since the beginning of the great war, the SES has received over three thousand units of equipment from our international partners. This is very important for us," said Khorunzhyi.

The press officer reported that this equipment is mostly used in the front-line zone and in areas most affected by enemy attacks.

"This equipment is distributed mainly to front-line territories, to de-occupied regions, where the consequences of Russian attacks are most felt. In particular, a portion may be in reserve," said Khorunzhyi.

Khorunzhyi also added that the SES has structures that international partners wishing to provide assistance can contact.

"The SES has an international department, as well as a Resource Support Department, which deals with issues related to humanitarian aid, among others. Any international partner wishing to provide assistance can contact them," noted Khorunzhyi.

Update

The SES reported that in Kyiv, the number of deaths due to the Russian Federation's missile strike on a nine-story building in the Solomianskyi district has increased to 23, bringing the total number of victims of the Russian Federation's attack on the capital on June 17 to 28.

During the liquidation of the consequences of the shelling on June 17, the SES involved two helicopters to extinguish fires. The use of aviation significantly increased the effectiveness of the rescuers' work.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyWar
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kyiv
