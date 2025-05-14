Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski responded to statements made by U.S. Ambassador to Poland Mark Brzezinski regarding the presence of Polish military personnel in Ukraine. As reported by "European Pravda," Sikorski addressed this topic during a joint press conference with his Icelandic counterpart in Reykjavik, as cited by Polskie Radio. "I would like to comment on Ambassador Brzezinski's statement. As a rule, ambassadors do not comment on the military cooperation between the two countries. Secondly, some of our military personnel are already in Ukraine, and I thank the ambassador for not disclosing this information," stated the Polish Foreign Minister. When questioned about the specific number of Polish soldiers in Ukraine, Sikorski declined to provide details, citing security concerns. It is worth noting that on May 29, Brzezinski mentioned in an interview with Radio ZET that Polish military personnel are in Ukraine, assisting the Ukrainian army in servicing the provided equipment.
Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski denied the possibility of deploying Polish troops to Ukraine after a ceasefire, despite discussions with the United States.
Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski denied the possibility of Polish troops entering Ukraine after a ceasefire, after US Special Representative for Ukraine Keith Kellogg said on Monday that the United States was discussing with its allies the possibility of deploying forces west of the Dnipro River after a ceasefire, and in this context he mentioned Poland. Sikorski commented on his words on Wednesday in the Onet RANO program, writes UNN.
"We respect and love General Kellogg. Please note that he said "should", that is, he thinks so, but this does not mean that it will be so. General Kellogg may have misinterpreted that Poland will be part of this operation, if it takes place, but our participation in this operation does not involve the presence of Polish soldiers on Ukrainian soil," Sikorski said, referring to Kellogg's words.
The Polish Foreign Minister stressed that the Ukrainian side is not putting pressure on Poland to send troops to Ukraine.
After the conversation with Onet, Sikorski published a post on X, in which he reiterated that Poland would not send troops to Ukraine. "Stop the manipulation," he wrote.
