Sikorski criticized Nawrocki for plans to support Orban

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski criticized President Karol Nawrocki for his intention to visit Budapest and support Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán ahead of the parliamentary elections. He announced this on the social network X, writes UNN.

Details

Sikorski reminded that the Hungarian prime minister is blocking the adoption of the 20th package of sanctions against Russia and delaying the return of funds for military aid to Ukraine.

President Nawrocki will be in Budapest on Monday to support Viktor Orbán in his election campaign. The same one who is blocking sanctions against Russia - noted the head of the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He also stated that Orbán uses rhetoric about an alleged threat from Ukraine in his campaign, and added that pro-Russian politicians, including Matteo Salvini and Marine Le Pen, will be in Budapest at that time.

Sikorski called on the President of Poland to pay attention to the consequences of Orbán's policy, which, according to him, led to the economic weakening of Hungary.

Supplement

According to journalist Szabolcs Panyi, Nawrocki's visit is scheduled for March 23 and aims to support Orbán, as well as to restore contacts between the leaders.

Orban at the EU summit refused to unblock 90 billion euros for Ukraine and denied any connection with the elections - Politico